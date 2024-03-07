Maimane bemoans IEC signature policy: New parties are at a disadvantage says Maimane

Mmusi Maimane said despite setbacks on the election trail, he will continue to campaign for change in SA.

Despite meeting the requirements to be eligible to contest the upcoming general elections, Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane had described the signature requirements by the IEC as being unfair on new parties.

ALSO READ: Elections 2024: ‘Maimane has a clean track record,’ says supporter

Maimane announced on Thursday morning that his party had secured enough signatures to contest elections in all nine provinces and at national level.

He spoke to the media outside the IEC offices in Pretoria.

“One of the more unfair hurdles has been the signature requirements for new entrants. Previously, a new party needed only 1 000 signatures of support to qualify to contest elections. However, the new Electoral Amendment Act has radically hiked this number in a sinister effort to stymie competition and political choice,” Maimane said.

The IEC requires close to 60 000 signatures for new parties that want to contest.

Maimane managed to obtain at least 140 000 signatures. He said this showed that South Africans had confidence in his new party.

“Over the past four weeks, our activists, candidates, and supporters have been to all corners of the country asking South Africans for a mandate to stand for election on 29 May. Today, we can announce we have received over 140 000 signatures submissions, more than double what is required by law. These signatures will be hand delivered to the IEC today, and qualifies Bosa to contest nationally and in all nine provinces,” he said.

Maimane said since the launch of the party’s candidate selection process, Bosa has received hundreds of applications from South Africans wanting to stand for election to public office.

“We can today announce that we have approved 120 candidates to stand for election under Bosa. This group has the right blend of skills, experience, diversity, and passion to serve the people of South Africa with aplomb in legislatures across the country,” he said.

ALSO READ: Mmusi Maimane | Police need to be a force again

Maimane said his party had a strong compliment of volunteers that were campaigning in different parts of the country every day.

“We are pleased to report that BOSA is represented and fully structured in all nine provinces. In each, the provincial campaign coordinators lead hundreds of volunteers who campaign every day – door to door,” he said.