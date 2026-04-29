Majodina criticises politicians using ‘water crisis’ for electoral advantage

The water minister said this as the City of Johannesburg officially opened the Brixton Reservoir project

The R250-million Brixton Reservoir and Water Tower project has been officially opened, promising improved water supply to thousands of residents, hospitals, and institutions across Johannesburg’s western suburbs.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina on Wednesday moved to chastise those using Johannesburg’s water woes to push their political agendas.

“Water security is too important to be reduced to a political football by political parties. Our people deserve honesty. Our people deserve accountability,” said Majodina.

A milestone years in the making

The City of Johannesburg officially opened the Brixton Reservoir and Water Tower project on Wednesday, marking what officials described as a turning point in the city’s long-running battle with water supply instability.

The event, held at the reservoir site adjacent to Brixton Primary School, drew national and provincial government representatives, community leaders and media, with Majodina and Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero among the key speakers.

Ward councillor Ricky Nair opened proceedings with a frank account of the project’s fraught journey.

He recalled widespread scepticism from residents when construction began, with many doubting the city would see it through.

“To all those negative people that condemn this project and condemn the city of Joburg and its mayor and its committee, today we say we are here. We have achieved. We have delivered,” he said.

Nair noted that the project, valued at over R250 million, had been completed with minimal disruptions despite serious obstacles, including confrontations with what he referred to as the construction mafia. “Some of them went to jail,” he said.

“We took decisive actions to make sure that the people of Joburg get what is one of their most basic necessities, and that is water.”

What the infrastructure delivers

The new system forms part of the broader Commando Water Supply System and represents a significant upgrade to the area’s water storage and distribution capacity.

The project includes a 26-megalitre ground reservoir, a 2-megalitre tower and a 200-litre-per-second pump station, along with pipelines that reconfigure and optimise the broader supply network.

Morero told the gathering that total storage in the Brixton area had grown substantially.

“Storage has increased from at least 20 to now 46 megalitres around this entire area,” he said, adding that tower storage had improved from one to three megalitres across the surrounding zones.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo offered a detailed technical perspective, drawing attention to the engineering design choices.

He explained that the tower’s height of over 40 metres creates a gravitational force that reduces the city’s dependence on electricity for pumping.

“If there is no electricity, it does not mean the water will not be pumped,” he said.

He noted that the pump station is equipped with a hybrid generator that incorporates solar energy.

Mahlobo also highlighted the automated, telemetry-based system as a safeguard against human error, and pointed to a retarding basin designed to manage stormwater and flooding risk.

Multiple institutions to benefit

Majodina confirmed that Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital, the University of Johannesburg, and the South African Broadcasting Corporation would all experience more a reliable water supply.

The reservoir has already been operational in a limited capacity since mid-February, with the mayor confirming the city had been keeping it at around 70% capacity to test the system.

“We have tested it since then and it’s working very well,” Morero said, adding that areas including Crosby, right through to Marabastad, had experienced stable supply since that point.

Water politics

The opening drew pointed commentary from both the minister and the mayor about the political dynamics surrounding Johannesburg’s water crisis.

Majodina criticised those she accused of using the water crisis for electoral advantage.

“They amplify challenges without offering solutions. They sow doubt rather than build confidence,” she said.

She called on all political parties to take a constructive approach. “Political parties bring solutions. Don’t add to the pains of our people. When our people cry for water, come to your municipality and say this is how we can do better.”

Morero echoed the sentiment, recalling that he had been subjected to weekly questions from members of opposition parties insisting the reservoir would never be completed.

“I was bombarded with questions every week by members of certain political parties that ‘we told you that reservoir is just a pipe dream,'” he said.

Funding gaps and the road ahead

Despite the celebratory tone, officials were candid about the scale of work that remains.

Morero outlined that Johannesburg currently maintains approximately 12 600 kilometres of water pipes, and the city requires around R7 billion for water pipeline replacement and a further R6 billion for sewers.

The city has increased its capital investment in Johannesburg Water to R1.7 billion and is in active discussions with the South African Development Bank and other financial institutions to raise the larger amount.

“We have an ambitious project right now to raise about 13 billion rand with an intention to invest it in the water pipe replacement programme, which will also include a sewer pipe replacement programme,” Morero said.

He added that 22 reservoirs are currently being refurbished across Johannesburg, including three in Soweto, with further launches planned before the end of the year.

“Johannesburg will continue to grow. We are now a 6 million city in terms of population and therefore we must invest in our infrastructure,” he said.

Mahlobo noted that the capital expenditure figure for Johannesburg Water had increased by approximately 70% from below R1 billion.

While acknowledging this falls short of what is needed, he framed it as directional progress.

Water conservation and community responsibility

Both the minister and the mayor used the platform to reinforce the message that infrastructure investment alone cannot resolve Johannesburg’s water challenges.

Residents were urged to conserve water and to actively guard against vandalism and illegal connections.

Majodina was direct in laying out the scale of the problem. “We don’t have a crisis when it comes to water security. We have enough bulk water supply; we have enough water resources. But the challenge is between reticulation and provision of water,” she said.

She pointed to ageing infrastructure, rapid population growth, informal settlement expansion, and illegal connections as compounding factors.

She also called on residents to pay for services and urged municipalities to reinvest water revenue into infrastructure maintenance.

Watch: Opening of Brixton reservoir