Major drug lab busts last year expose expanding syndicates to watch out for in 2026

From Mpumalanga to major national operations, police uncovered multiple high-value drug labs last year, signalling both escalating syndicate activity and stronger law-enforcement crackdowns.

Law enforcement officials uncovered two major drug operations happening under the noses of residents in Standerton and Volksrust in Mpumalanga.

In April, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) raided a warehouse, a farm, and a house in Standerton. Hawks seized drug-manufacturing chemicals, luxury vehicles, cash, and other items worth about R48 million.

Major drug labs found in Mpumalanga

Six Mozambican nationals and three South Africans were arrested, with one South African’s case withdrawn.

Investigations later found a hidden underground drug lab on Rooikoppen Farm, one month later. Authorities believe the operation is part of a larger syndicate.

An R350 million clandestine meth lab was discovered on a farm in Oudehoutkloof a couple of months later, in October, less than 100 km from Standerton.

Police uncovered the lab on 19 September after receiving information about an unpleasant smell in the area.

Five Mexican nationals and a South African caretaker were arrested, while two other suspects fled. The five Mexicans abandoned their bail application, while the court granted the South African R50 000 bail.

Authorities seized large quantities of chemicals, machinery, packaged meth, and ammunition.

Shifting drug trafficking tactics

Andy Mashaile, a security strategist and retired Interpol ambassador, explained the shift in drug trafficking tactics.

He told the SABC that West Africans use the transatlantic route and cartels manufacture drugs in South Africa, particularly in rural areas with minimal police presence.

Mashaile said criminals choose rural areas with low police presence and challenging terrain for easier operations.

Cocaine and methamphetamine have increased in Southern Africa since 2020.

According to Harm Reduction International’s 2022 Global State of Harm Reduction report, South Africa is established as one of the largest methamphetamine markets in the world.

Significant methamphetamine markets exist in Botswana, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

SA has one of the largest meth markets

Mashaile said this because methamphetamine (Tik) is cheaper and more accessible in the township compared to cocaine, which is primarily consumed in urban areas.

Both cases highlight an organised drug syndicate allegedly operating in Mpumalanga and ongoing police efforts to dismantle it.

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) General Fannie Masemola said in July that the police were making major strides to dismantle international syndicates operating in the country.

In July, a R2 billion clandestine drug lab was shut down, and five suspects were arrested, including two Mexican nationals. Masemola said police seized R252 million worth of cocaine in Stillbaai, Western Cape, and arrested several suspects, including a Russian national.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile also said South Africa is making significant strides in the fight against organised drug crime.

Mashatile reported that the Hawks dismantled 19 clandestine drug laboratories and arrested 45 suspects—including 18 foreign nationals—during the 2025 financial year when he answered oral questions in November.

19 labs dismantled – Mashatile

Over the same period, there were 263 arrests related to drug manufacturing and dealing.

He said this shows tangible results in combating drug networks.

The deputy president emphasised the urgent need to address socioeconomic conditions that lead to drug trafficking while strengthening law enforcement.

