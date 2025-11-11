Plan ahead for these major road closures across Johannesburg this weekend

Gauteng government's security plan for the G20 Summit includes 24-hour surveillance of major routes throughout Johannesburg.

Motorists travelling across Johannesburg are warned of major route closures on Saturday, as law enforcement units prepare for the G20 Summit.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation, the South African Police Service, the Gauteng Traffic Police, and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) will hold a joint operation on 15 November targeting high-security routes.

The Gauteng provincial government’s security plan for the G20 Summit includes securing all major routes between OR Tambo International Airport and the areas where the hotels used by incoming foreign dignitaries are located.

Johannesburg road closures

Disruptions caused to motorists will include lane restrictions, intermittent delays and temporary road closures.

The operation will be limited to the Johannesburg municipal footprint and will include national highways and main arterials in busy urban areas.

Law enforcement bodies will have personal and traffic restrictions in place before 9am on 15 November and will remain in place until 1pm that day.

“Clear signage, traffic officers, and real-time updates will be provided to guide road users, and access for emergency and essential services will be prioritised,” stated JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla.

“Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, allow additional travel time, and consider alternative routes where possible,” he advised.

These routes affected

Motorists are asked to avoid the N1, M1 and N12 around Johannesburg on Saturday, as well as these arterial routes through the city’s urban areas:

Rivonia Road

Grayston Drive

Katherine Street

5 th Street

Street Maude Street

Daisy Street

Melrose Boulevard

Whiteley Road

Athol Oaklands Road

Oxford Road

Glenhove Road

Jan Smuts Avenue

Winnie Mandela Drive

Hendrik Potgieter Road

Rand Show Road

Nasrec Road

Golden Highway near Nasrec

JMPD advised that motorists in the northern suburbs should use roads running parallel with Jan Smuts, Oxford or Rivonia Roads, adding that Corlett Drive, Sandton Drive and 11th Avenue will be open.

In Roodepoort, Ontdekkers Road, Christiaan de Wet Road and Beyers Naude Drive can be used as alternatives while Hendrik Potgieter Road is closed.

Motorists accessing Riverlea, Nasrec, Ormonde View and surrounds may use Chris Hani Road, Main Reef Road, Crownwood Road, Soweto Highway, N17, Aerodome Road and Adcock Ingram Road.

