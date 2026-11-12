Malaria cases in Gauteng rose 38.6% in 2026: Watch out for these symptoms and travel advice

The department urged travellers to visit travel clinics in the five health districts and take precautions before and during their journeys.

Gauteng recorded 768 malaria cases and 17 deaths between January and September 2026, according to the provincial health department.

This was a 38.6% rise in cases from the same period in 2025, when 554 cases and six deaths were reported.

Malaria cases and deaths rise in Gauteng

The department issued a public warning on Thursday, asking residents to be alert when it comes to malaria.

“Particularly those travelling to malaria endemic areas, following an increase in reported cases and deaths in the province,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.

For the whole of 2025, the province recorded 666 cases, including seven deaths.

Most of this year’s deaths were linked to travel.

“Of particular concern is that 15 (88.2%) of the 17 people who died in 2026 had a travel history to countries within the SADC region,” Mabona stated.

Mozambique accounted for about 59% of the deaths.

Travel clinics and symptoms to watch for

The department urged travellers to visit travel clinics in the five health districts and take precautions before and during their journeys.

“Although Gauteng is regarded as a non-endemic province, residents remain at risk of contracting malaria when travelling to areas where the disease is prevalent,” Mabona explained.

Symptoms included fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting.

“Anyone who develops these symptoms while travelling to, or after returning from, a malaria endemic area should seek medical attention immediately and inform healthcare workers about their travel history,” Mabona warned.

He added that “Malaria is a serious but preventable and treatable disease”.

How Gauteng health authorities responded

According to the department, environmental health practitioners investigated reported cases to find the likely source of infection.

They classified each case as imported or odyssean.

The province also audited all malaria-related deaths.

“The department also monitors reported cases daily to identify emerging trends and facilitate timely interventions,” Mabona noted.

He said healthcare workers received ongoing training because malaria was not always the first suspicion in a non-endemic province.

On 11 November, the province held a malaria awareness event at Holomisa Sports Grounds in Bekkersdal, West Rand.

Outreach at taxi ranks and bus stations was also being intensified ahead of the festive season.

The department worked with municipalities, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the National Department of Health.