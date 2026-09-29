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Malatsi appoints new FPB Council to tackle online harms

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

4 minute read

29 September 2026

12:23 pm

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The nine‑member Council, approved by Cabinet for a five‑year term, brings 'ethical and capable leadership' at a critical moment.

Malatsi appoints new FPB Council to tackle online harms

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

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Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi has announced a new Council for the Film and Publications Board (FPB), warning that the entity must sharpen its oversight and strengthen its fight against online harms as South Africa confronts rapid technological change.

Malatsi on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, announced the appointment of FPB Council members for a five-year term.

New board

The board members, whose appointments have been approved by Cabinet, are:

  • Lungelo Dhladhla Nxele
  • Mariann Maartens
  • Ditaba Lucy Maraka
  • Dr Phosa Jan Mashangoane
  • Zandile Gail Mpungose
  • Dr Seithati Maria Motebang
  • Advocate Lindelwa Ndziba
  • Melanie Roy
  • Professor Siyasanga Tyali

Professor Siyasanga Tyali has been appointed chairperson, while Dhladhla Nxele will serve as deputy chairperson.

Leadership

Malatsi said the nine‑member Council, approved by Cabinet for a five‑year term, brings “ethical and capable leadership” at a critical moment.

“The new Council possesses the expertise required to enhance governance and strategic oversight at the FPB. I am confident their experience will ensure stability of leadership, effective oversight, and support to build a well‑governed and sustainable state enterprise,” he said.

Audit

The FPB, which recently reported a second consecutive clean audit and achieved all its 2025-26 performance targets, is tasked with classifying films, games and publications, protecting children from harmful content, and punishing those who distribute child sexual abuse material.

Digital risks

Malatsi stressed the urgency of tackling digital risks.

“The FPB plays a key role in protecting the digital dignity of children, raising awareness about online safety and working with law enforcement agencies to fight cybercrimes. I urge the new Council to strengthen processes and capacity to tackle online harms.”

He thanked outgoing chairperson Zama Mkosi and the previous Council for their extended service, noting that the new leadership must now steer the FPB towards proactive awareness programmes and effective interventions to protect vulnerable groups.

Digital mandate

The FPB has recently been making major moves to aggressively enforce its digital mandate and modernise its internal systems.

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Earlier this month, the FPB’s Enforcement Committee announced it had clamped down hard on non-compliance, issuing fines totalling R16.1 million.

The fines range from R150 000 for distributing films and games without registering as a distributor, to R750 000 for distributing unclassified adult films and for distributing such films without a licence to conduct the business of adult premises.

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