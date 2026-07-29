Malatsi approves 2026 National Radio Frequency Plan

The plan hopes to expand broadband, boost Wi‑Fi, strengthen broadcasting and drive the country's digital economy

South Africa has taken a step toward reshaping its digital future with the approval of the 2026 National Radio Frequency Plan (NRFP).

This is designed to expand broadband, boost Wi‑Fi, strengthen broadcasting and drive the country’s digital economy.

Communications Minister Solly Malatsi announced the approval on Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

Milestone

Malatsi described it as a milestone for the communications and technology sectors.

“The approval of the 2026 National Radio Frequency Plan represents an important step in unlocking the full potential of spectrum as a resource to create more opportunities for expanded broadband connectivity, enhanced Wi‑Fi access, stronger broadcasting services and support for critical sectors.

“This plan contributes to our goal of building an inclusive digital economy that benefits all South Africans,” Malatsi said.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) published the updated plan this week, calling it the country’s “blueprint for spectrum utilisation”.

Icasa council committee chairperson Andrew Matseke emphasised: “The NRFP is a critical instrument that promotes efficient spectrum use, supports economic growth, facilitates the deployment of emerging technologies, safeguards public safety communications and ensures compliance with international obligations.”

However, Icasa cautioned that without an updated plan, “reliable wireless communications, broadcasting services, and digital connectivity would be significantly compromised”.

Spectrum regulations

The updated NRFP also aligns South Africa’s frequency allocations with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Radio Regulations, the African Telecommunications Union Spectrum Assignment Plan, and the SADC Frequency Allocation Plan.

It incorporates outcomes from the 2023 World Radiocommunication Conference, providing Icasa with a foundation to manage spectrum efficiently, undertake migration and issue new assignments for mobile broadband expansion.

Importantly, the plan allocates additional licence‑exempt spectrum for Wi‑Fi deployment, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

This empowers smaller players excluded from costly licensed spectrum to provide connectivity, supporting job creation, affordable communication and improved access to online education and government services.

The most contentious issue, however, lies in the future of the 6GHz band. Wi‑Fi advocates argue the full range, all 1 200MHz in the 6GHz band for licence-exempt Wi‑Fi, should be opened for use to avoid throttling growth, while global technology companies have urged Icasa to consider flexible sharing models that would allow communities and smaller providers to tap unused spectrum.

Mobile operators

Mobile operators, meanwhile, see the upper 6GHz range as prime territory for next‑generation 5G and 6G networks, with Huawei describing it as “golden capacity spectrum” critical to South Africa’s mobile‑driven broadband strategy.

Global players including Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, HP, Intel, and Meta have also urged Icasa to adopt dynamic spectrum access across the band, arguing that shared use could extend services to underserved areas.

Icasa has confirmed it will conduct a feasibility study before finalising allocations, balancing the competing demands of universal Wi‑Fi access and next‑generation mobile networks.

The regulator also announced the launch of a digital Electronic Frequency Information System portal, reinforcing transparency and accessibility.