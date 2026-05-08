Malawian bus travelling to Gauteng crashes in Limpopo, several killed

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused by mechanical failure.

At least 22 people have sustained serious injuries, 17 suffered moderate injuries, while five people sustained minor injuries in a serious Malawian bus accident on the N1 near the Witvlag turn-off in Limpopo on Thursday evening.

According to the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, the bus was travelling to Gauteng.

The department confirmed that several people lost their lives in the crash, although they have yet to confirm the number.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused by mechanical failure.

The road is open to traffic; however, the department has warned that a truck is stuck next to the accident scene, and traffic officers are conducting point duty in the area.

The road will again be closed at 10am to allow for the recovery of the trailer and for the Saps Dog Unit to continue searching for any possible human remains.

‘Brake failed’

According to a survivor, the cause of the accident was brake failure.

“We left Malawi on Tuesday morning, and then we arrived at the border of Mozambique at night. We slept there by the border. Then on Wednesday morning, we set off. We arrived at Beitbridge at around 12 today [Thursday]. Then the accident happened around 6pm,” explained the Kenyan survivor.

“So, they were coming from the Musina side. First of all, when we were just before the first tunnel, the brakes failed. The driver came out and tried to fix it. He managed to fix it. Then, after we jumped the second tunnel, it failed again.

“But I think, I don’t know, he was scared. It was too dark. He didn’t manage to stop. I think he wanted to stop at Richard, that side of Richard. So, when we reached here, it was too dark. He didn’t manage to stop. Then we had an accident.”

Malawian bus crash: Alternative routes

Motorists are urged to remain patient when approaching the area and are advised to consider using alternative routes.

From Musina to Makhado:

At Williespoort/Willysport, turn left onto the R523 (Nzhelele Road)

Continue via Siloam

Rejoin the N1 at Witvlag towards Makhado

From Makhado to Musina:

Turn right at Witvlag onto the R523

Proceed through Siloam/Nzhelele

Continue until Williespoort/Willysport and rejoin the N1 towards Musina

Motorists are further advised to:

Reduce speed on diversion routes

Expect heavy traffic delays

Exercise caution, especially at night and during misty conditions.

Bus accidents in Limpopo

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety has previously raised concerns about cross-border bus accidents in the province.

The department has previously cited overcrowding and unroadworthy buses as the main contributors to these accidents.

In one day on 16 December last year, 62 cross‑border buses were screened, resulting in 26 overloading charges.

In one case, a bus, certified to carry 63 passengers, was found with 72 adults and 10 minors (82 passengers). It was travelling from Durban to Zimbabwe.

Another bus, certified to carry 70 adults, was found with 67 adults and 12 minors (79 passengers). It was travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe.

The department has constantly urged operators to ensure proper load distribution and vehicle roadworthiness before embarking on journeys.





