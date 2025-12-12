Malema gives Ramaphosa his flowers over Trump response

Malema says his response to the US' hostility would have been worse.

EFF leader Julius Malema has applauded President Cyril Ramaphosa for the country’s response to US President Donald Trump’s hostility towards South Africa.

In what has been described as a “sudden” shift by former president Thabo Mbeki, Trump has made it clear that South Africa is no longer in his good books.

In February, Trump signed an executive order to cut funding for South Africa. This was amid false claims of white genocide and the signing of the Expropriation Act.

Trump accused South Africa of “doing very bad things” and human rights violations.

In May, President Cyril Ramaphosa embarked on a working visit to the USA from 19 to 22 May 2025.

Ramaphosa met with Trump at the White House to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of interest.

The meeting did not go particularly well, as Trump ambushed Ramaphosa with “evidence” of white genocide in South Africa.

Months later, Trump insists on false claims of targeted murders in South Africa despite rebuttal by the UN.

Relations between South Africa and the US reached a point of no return when Trump refused to attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: Minister: ‘SA had to respect all G20 guests, not bend to US changes’

The US then said it would send a chargé d’affaires who would not participate in the summit’s activities but would only observe.

When they realised they could not only attend and observe, they settled for the handover ceremony, which was not part of the summit, provided the US had initially said it would not attend.

This was when South Africa informed the US that it would make arrangements to hand over the G20 presidency at the Dirco offices.

The US has decided to retaliate by excluding South Africa from G20 activities.

Malema on Ramaphosa response

While Ramaphosa initially insisted on attending G20 activities as a founding member, he has now decided to stand down for a year.

Last week, the Presidency said South Africa would take a “commercial break” for now and wait for the United States (US) to hand over the G20 presidency to the United Kingdom in 2027 before resuming G20 activities.

The Presidency has also said it would not lobby other countries to boycott the G20 summit, as that would be counterproductive.

During the EFF’s media briefing on Thursday, Malema applauded Ramaphosa for keeping a cool head under the circumstances.

ALSO READ: ‘For now, we will take a commercial break’ – Presidency shrugs off US G20 snub

“Ramaphosa handled this saga very well. If it were me, it would have been worse. You see, that’s the thing with diplomacy and radicalism and all of that. You ought to strike a balance,” said Malema.

“The guy handled that thing very well, very successfully, in a situation where he was confronted by serious hostility. It’s not easy to fight America. It has never been easy.”

EFF response

However, Malema said the EFF’s approach would be different.

“There’s no one who doesn’t want us in the G20 except this fool. It’s this guy who’s got a problem with us and, by extension, America. And America is not a G20. We are a founding member of the G20, and no one is going to push us away,” said Malema.

“We are going to mobilise international communities to condemn Trump’s action, we still have a year to mobilise communities.

“Even if America decides that I should no longer enter America, it’s okay, I will enter Zimbabwe. I’ll enter Botswana, I’ll enter Nigeria, I’ll enter Africa, my home. What should I be concerned about, people who are going to feed me beggars and make me fat when I can go to Nigeria and eat jollof?”

Malema said the video Trump played of him chanting ‘Kill the Boer’ had nothing to do with the sour SA-US relations.

RELATED: Trump’s proof of ‘white genocide’ in SA contains images from Democratic Republic of Congo

“Look, the footage that is being played at the Oval Offices is being used to peddle lies about South Africa. Therefore, that cannot be used to persuade us to retreat from our stance, because nothing we are saying will strengthen South Africa’s case against Trump’s position, which is very clear in isolating South Africa.”

ICJ case

Malema said as long as South Africa maintains its stance on Israel, it would remain America’s enemy. Those who believe this phase will end with Trump’s presidency are wrong, as even the next administration will assume the same stance, he said.

“It doesn’t matter what you say. It doesn’t matter what you do. The man has decided to go against South Africa, not because of what the EFF says. For the South African government’s position against Israel. Taking the Israeli government to the International Court of Justice is what has offended the USA.

“The relationship of South Africa with China, with Russia, with Brazil and India. Our participation in Brics is what has offended the USA. So it doesn’t matter whether the EFF video is played. That is actually trying to find a reason because you have no other reason to attack South Africa and isolate it for its stance on Israel.

“So we don’t think there is anything we have done or anything we have said that will worsen the situation between South Africa and Adolf Hitler of a modern day called Donald Trump. So it doesn’t matter how many times you go to the Oval Office. Our president went there with his clowns to try to explain themselves. And it didn’t work.”

READ NEXT: South Africa concludes G20 presidency, becomes IBSA chair