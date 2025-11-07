News

Malusi Gigaba ordered to appear in court on corruption charges

By Faizel Patel

7 November 2025

Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Gallo Images

ANC MP Malusi Gigaba has been ordered to appear in court on charges of corruption.

In a statement posted on social media, Gigaba’s office said he received a notice from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Gigaba is expected to appear on Friday.

Order

“Dr Knowledge Nkanyezi Malusi Siwanetshe Gigaba has been informed by the National Prosecuting Authority that he is required to attend court on 7 November 2025, where he will be formally charged in connection with the ongoing proceedings related to procurement activities at Transnet SOC Ltd,” his office said.

“Dr Gigaba will appear in accordance with the summons and in full respect of the rule of law. He reaffirms his commitment to cooperating with the judicial process and expresses confidence in the integrity and fairness of South Africa’s legal system.”

Respect

Gigaba said he will honour the order.

“I respect the processes of our constitutional democracy and will continue to cooperate fully with the legal system as it performs its duties.

“My conscience is clear regarding my conduct in office – my actions have always been guided by policy, process, and the values of accountability and service,” Gigaba said.

Transnet corruption

The Transnet corruption probe centres on irregular contracts and payments worth billions of rand that were unlawfully awarded.

Former Transnet executives Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Anoj Singh, and Garry Pita —and former treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, linked to a dodgy R93 million locomotive tender, have already appeared in court.

Others who have been charged include Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, Regiments shareholder Eric Wood, Trillian director Daniel Roy, and Albatime owner Kuben Moodley.

Their charges, which include fraud, corruption, and money laundering, stem from the locomotive transaction advisory tender awarded to the McKinsey-led consortium in 2012.

Cost

The estimated cost of the Transnet project reportedly increased from approximately R38 billion in 2012 to over R50 billion.

In its report, the Zondo Commission recommended that the police investigate Molefe, Gama and Singh for their alleged roles in siphoning money from Transnet to the Gupta family.

A 2018 forensic report found that Molefe had misled the state-owned entity’s board about its obligation to inform then-public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba about the spike in the project’s costs.

Gigaba

Gigaba’s tenure at Transnet was marred by controversy over alleged undue influence in major procurement deals.

While he saw efforts to promote BEE and industrial development, the State Capture inquiry later found he encouraged Transnet to bypass Treasury rules and approved appointments that enabled corruption.

