Mamabolo slams EMPD corruption: ‘Criminal records, stolen guns and public trust at risk’

The Madlanga commission exposed systemic rot within the ranks of active EMPD officers.

Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Jacob Mamabolo, has sounded the alarm over widespread misconduct in the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), warning that corruption, abuse of authority and stolen firearms are eroding public trust.

The Madlanga commission exposed systemic rot, revealing that 275 active EMPD officers hold criminal records for serious offences including murder and rape, while others face pending trials.

Senior leadership, including EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, was implicated in criminal syndicates, fuelling defiance and illegal strikes that endangered public safety.

Concerns

Mamabolo’s spokesperson, Theo Nkonki, said the MEC is deeply concerned about the state of discipline in the department.

“The integrity of municipal law enforcement is fundamental to public confidence, effective crime prevention and quality service delivery. Allegations of misconduct must be dealt with swiftly, fairly and consistently,” Nkonki stressed.

EMPD

The EMPD employs 2 077 officers, with 1 943 deployed operationally. Over the past five years, investigations have uncovered bribery, corruption, abuse of authority and collusion with criminals.

Eight officials have been dismissed, 16 suspended and 15 disciplinary matters remain pending.

Vetting

Mamabolo welcomed the city’s programme to vet all EMPD officers, describing it as vital to restoring integrity and professionalism.

“Municipal law enforcement officers occupy positions of public trust. Vetting is an important intervention to strengthen integrity, enhance public confidence and promote professionalism within the department.”

Challenges

Operational challenges remain severe. Of the 1 498 vehicles, 297 are out of service, while seven handguns and a shotgun were stolen in the past financial year. Mamabolo has called for full investigations into these losses.

The MEC also highlighted the financial burden of sustaining policing services, urging municipalities to balance resources with accountability.

“The challenge is to strike the right balance between providing officers with the tools to keep communities safe and ensuring every rand delivers maximum value,” Nkonki said on Mamabolo’s behalf.

Rebuilding

Cogta said it will work with the city through the Local Government Turnaround Strategy to rebuild capacity, strengthen governance and reinforce accountability.

“Our objective is to build capable, ethical institutions that are responsive to residents. This is part of our vision to transform Gauteng municipalities into smart cities,” Mamabolo concluded.