Man burnt to death in Katlehong shack blaze

A man in his thirties was burnt to death when a two‑room shack caught fire in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg....

A man in his thirties was burnt to death when a two‑room shack caught fire in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

The blaze occurred in Moleleki Extension 2, Katlehong, with firefighters battling to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring homes.

Shack fire

City of Ekurhuleni Disaster & Emergency Management Services spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald said they responded to the fire during the early hours of Saturday morning, 18 July 2026.

Firefighters from the Zonkezizwe Fire Station were dispatched at approximately 04:18 to a shack fire in Moleki Extension 2. On arrival, crews found a 2-bedroom shack well alight with community members on scene using the bucket brigade method to try to extinguish the fire.

MacDonald said firefighters acted swiftly to extinguish the fire and successfully prevented the flames from spreading to two other shacks in the same yard.

“During damping down operations, the charred body of a male, believed to be in his early thirties, was discovered inside the shack and was declared dead on scene by Gauteng Emergency Medical Services paramedics.”

Cause of fire

MacDonald said the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

“Fire Investigators have been called to the scene to determine the cause. The body was removed by Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services and the scene handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation.”

Winter

The City of Ekurhuleni has urged residents to exercise extreme caution with open flames, candles, and electrical connections, especially during winter.

For life-threatening emergencies, contact the City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services at 011 458 0911.

Earlier this month, a man in his forties was burnt to death when five shacks went up in flames at an informal settlement on the East Rand.

The blaze occurred at the Vusimuzi Informal Settlement in Thembisa, with firefighters battling to contain the blaze, which was suspected to have been sparked by a gas cylinder.