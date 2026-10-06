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Man dies after truck carrier crashes into motor vehicle in KZN

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

6 October 2026

08:35 am

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The truck driver was found severely entrapped in the wreckage.

Man dead after truck carrier crashes into motor vehicle in KZN

A man believed to be in his 40s has been killed in a horrific accident after a motor vehicle carrier collided with his vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). Picture: ALS Paramedics.

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A man believed to be in his 40s has been killed in a horrific accident after a motor vehicle carrier collided with his vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The serious accident occurred just after 11:30pm on Monday evening on the N3 Pietermaritzburg-bound near Richmond Road off-ramp in Pinetown.

‘Chaos’

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics arrived on the scene to find “chaos and carnage” as a car carrier had collided with a light motor vehicle before losing control and colliding with a bridge, leaving the Truck Driver entrapped.

“On arrival, paramedics assessed the scene. The light motor vehicle driver, a male believed to be in his forties, had unfortunately sustained major fatal injuries, and there was nothing paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

Driver trapped

Jamieson said the truck driver was found severely entrapped in the wreckage, and the eThekwini Fire Department was dispatched to assist.

“The eThekwini Fire department worked for approximately two hours to free the severely entrapped driver whilst advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the man in the Truck Cabin.

“The man had sustained critical injuries and, once freed, was carefully extricated and placed into an awaiting ALS paramedics’ ambulance before being transported to a nearby Hospital for the further care that he required,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the crash is unknown; however, the South African Police Service (Saps) were in attendance and will be investigating further.

Man overboard

Meanwhile, three crew members died, and two others remain missing after a rescue operation triggered by a man-overboard incident off Mossel Bay turned tragic when a rescue boat capsized in rough seas, the Department of Transport confirmed.

The department confirmed the incident occurred on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

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The uMkhuseli Emergency Towing Vessel (ETV), managed by AMSOL on behalf of the department, experienced a man-overboard incident approximately 40 nautical miles off Mossel Bay during inclement weather.

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