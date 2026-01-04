Man dies after alleged pitbull attack in North West

A 39-year-old man died after a pitbull attack at his Vryburg rental home. Authorities are probing previous dog attacks.

A fatal pitbull attack in the North West has prompted an inquest after a Pakistani national died following injury inflicted by two dogs in Vryburg.

A 39-year-old man died from his injuries after two pitbull dogs allegedly attacked him on Thursday, 1 January.

Lieutenant Colonel Sam Tselanyane, the North West police spokesperson, stated that the police received a report from a local hospital.

When police arrived at the hospital, staff directed them to the surgical ward, where they found the man lying lifeless on a bed.

The victim had wounds and scratches on both his hands and legs from the alleged pitbull attack.

Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) transported him to the hospital around 02:30 am on Thursday, but he passed away on Friday evening.

Tselanyane said the circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.

“The deceased is believed to be a Pakistani national who was allegedly renting a room or was a tenant at the address where the dogs attacked him,” he said.

Police investigate prior incidents

The police added that a preliminary investigation revealed that this was not the first incident in which the dogs allegedly attacked tenants at the premises.

There is a pending case also that is due to be heard before the local Magistrates Court in February.

“The dogs were euthanised on Saturday, 3 January 2026, after consultation with the owner. No arrests have been made at this stage, and an inquest is being investigated,” Tselanyane said.

