Man falls to his death on KZN bridge [Video]

The South African Police Services (Saps) in KwaZulu-Natal is said to be investigating the death of a man who fell from the N2 bridge on Saturday afternoon.

According to Arrive Alive, the KZN VIP Control Centre received multiple reports via social media about a suicide incident at the N2 bridge joining Umgeni Road.

This happens days after Suicide Prevention Day, which was observed on 10 September 2025.

Man allegedly commits suicide

Upon arrival, the officers were told by eyewitnesses that a black Volkswagen Polo TSI had pulled over near the bridge, and a man got out of the car and then climbed onto the ledge of the bridge.

“Moments later, the individual jumped off, as per witnesses who attempted to stop him. The exact circumstances and motive cannot be confirmed at this stage,” said Arrive Alive.

Warning: the video below may upset sensitive readers

He decided to park his car and jumped off the bridge just to kill himself. pic.twitter.com/s9AXV9fza4 — Mlungisi Ntshangase (@Mlu___N2) September 21, 2025

No way to identify the deceased

“The victim’s identity could not be established at the scene, as no wallet or form of identification was found.” KZN VIP Paramedics confirmed the man died at the scene.

“Saps later arrived on scene, and the matter was handed over for further investigation.”

The Citizen reached out for a comment from the KZN Saps.

‘Suicide not a selfish act’

Safe Talk founder Lino Muller said people who say suicide is a selfish act couldn’t be more wrong. His brother committed suicide about 25 years ago.

“He was about 20 when he took his life. He took my uncle’s gun and shot himself. His funeral was on the day of my wedding.”

Safe Talk is a suicide prevention not-for-profit organisation which does education and awareness training specifically on the signs to watch for in people around you who may be suicidal.

Muller said from 2024 to 2025, there were an estimated 14 000 suicides in South Africa. And the number is rising.

