Man jailed for five years after glass thrown at woman injures toddler’s face

The incident was reported to police a month later by a social worker.

A 31-year-old Northern Cape man has been handed a five-year prison sentence after a glass he hurled at a woman during a drinking session shattered against a wall and slashed a 4-year-old boy across the face.

Andrew Brink appeared in the Garies Regional Court on 14 April 2026, where he pleaded guilty to assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) after an incident that unfolded at a private residence in Klipfontein on 1 February 2025.

Captain Ivan Magerman, spokesperson for the South African Police Service, said a group of adults had gathered at the property that afternoon and were socialising and consuming alcohol when the incident occurred.

“The accused threw a glass at a woman, causing the glass to miss her but shattered after hitting the wall,” said Magerman.

He explained that the consequences for a nearby child were severe.

“Glass fragments struck the 4-year-old boy victim, who was standing nearby, causing severe lacerations to his face,” Magerman said.

It was a hospital social worker who subsequently alerted authorities, setting the wheels of justice in motion and leading to Brink’s arrest on 13 March 2025.

This was more than a month after the incident.

Court imposes prison term and lifelong restrictions

When Brink appeared before the Garies Regional Court, the court handed down a sentence that extended well beyond imprisonment.

Magerman confirmed that Brink was sentenced to five years in terms of Section 276(1)(i) of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977.

The court went further, stripping Brink of rights that would ordinarily be taken for granted.

“He was declared not suitable to work with children in terms of Section 120(4) of the Children’s Act 38 of 2005,” said Magerman.

He added that Brink was also “declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.”

District management and police welcome the outcome

The Namakwa District Management welcomed the sentence, with Brigadier Schalk Andrews speaking to its broader significance.

Magerman conveyed that Andrews said the outcome “reaffirms the court’s commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our society, particularly children.”

Andrews also recognised the detective work that secured the conviction.

“He acknowledged the meticulous investigative work of Warrant Officer Ayanda Phillips of FCS Springbok in ensuring that victims of crime receive justice,” Magerman said.