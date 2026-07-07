Man killed in Musina car attack, passenger survives as police hunt shooters

Police said the man was found slumped over the driver's seat when they found him.

Police in Musina are searching for unknown gunmen after a 29-year-old man was shot dead in his car in the early hours of Monday, with his female companion also wounded in the attack.

The attack happened at Matswale Extension 09 in the Vhembe District.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), they received a report of a shooting at around 01:45am and rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, members found a silver-grey VW Polo with the victim slumped over in the driver’s seat,” police said, adding that he had been shot several times.

Spent cartridges were found nearby.

Paramedics attended the scene but could not save the man’s life.

“Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel certified the victim dead at the scene.”

Woman injured, motive unclear

Police said the man had a woman with him in the car when the gunmen opened fire.

She was hurt in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police, investigators have not yet established why the pair were targeted, and no one has been arrested so far.

Police said the case remained open as they worked to establish what led to the attack.

“Police investigations are continuing.”

Commissioner condemns attack

Limpopo’s Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Jan Scheepers, spoke out strongly against the killing.

He instructed detectives to use every resource available to track down those responsible and ensure they faced justice for the shooting.

Furthermore, the police have reached out to the public for information regarding the attack.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Dakalo Sitsula, on 064 829 8050, call Saps Crime Stop on 08600 10111, visit their nearest police station, or report tips anonymously through the MySAPSApp.