Man sentenced to three life terms for brutal attack on toddler

'Bloom survived, but a sentence cannot undo what was done to her.'

A 31-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after receiving three life sentences for the brutal rape and attempted murder of a three-year-old girl in Lion Park near Lanseria.

Maximum sentences

Judge Johnson handed down the heavy sentences to Zimbabwean national Mlungisi Dlodlo in the Johannesburg High Court last week.

The court sentenced Dlodlo to two life terms for two counts of rape and a third life term for attempted murder. Judge Johnson also imposed an additional six-month prison sentence on Dlodlo for contravening the Immigration Act.

Civil rights organisation Action Society welcomed the court’s judgment.

“A three-year-old child was subjected to unimaginable brutality. We welcome these three life sentences and commend the investigating officer and the state prosecutor, Ms Barnard, for their work in securing this outcome.

“Their work has helped ensure that the man responsible is held accountable,” said Juanita du Preez, Action Society’s national spokesperson.

Brutal attack

The terrifying attack occurred on 7 September 2025. Searchers found the toddler – given the pseudonym “Bloom” by Action Society to protect her identity- in a critical condition on top of a roof. She had suffered severe injuries, including a serious neck wound.

The legal process dragged on for over a year after starting in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court before transferring to the Johannesburg High Court. The case faced multiple postponements while authorities waited for further investigations, DNA test results, and pre-trial procedures.

When the trial began, Dlodlo pleaded guilty to breaking immigration laws, but he initially pleaded not guilty to the rape and attempted murder charges before his ultimate conviction.

Long road to recovery ahead

While justice prevailed in court, child advocates emphasised that the young survivor still faces a long road to recovery.

“Bloom survived, but a sentence cannot undo what was done to her. She and those caring for her must live with the consequences of this attack long after the court proceedings have ended. She deserves continued care, protection and support as she grows up,” says Du Preez.

“Every child whose life is shattered by violence deserves the same determination from investigators and prosecutors to bring their attacker to justice.”