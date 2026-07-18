Mandela Day protests shut down Kliptown and Pimville: These roads are affected

Motorists are advised to take precautions.

As the country celebrates Nelson Mandela Day, service delivery protests over prolonged power outages have erupted in Kliptown and Pimville.

The protest action on Saturday, 18 July 2026, has shut down Klipspruit Valley Road in Pimville and Kliptown, forcing a full closure between the Modjaji and Union Avenue traffic circles as law enforcement scrambles to manage traffic and restore order.

Protest

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said it is alleged that local residents are protesting over prolonged power outages experienced in the area.

“Law Enforcement has been informed and is actively deployed to the area to monitor the situation, manage the traffic flow, and ensure public safety.”

Affected roads

Motorists travelling through or near the Pimville and Kliptown areas are strongly urged to avoid Klipspruit Valley Road entirely and use the following alternative routes to bypass the gridlock:

Motorists coming from the north or south can divert via Chris Hani Road to navigate around the Pimville/Kliptown bottlenecks.

Utilise Moroka Nancefield Road as an alternative link to bypass the closed circles.

Commuters heading south/east can use Main Road through Eldorado Park to reconnect to major routes.

For those travelling further west or north-west, Elias Motsoaledi Road provides a viable bypass around the affected arterial zones.

“Please exercise caution when approaching these areas. Expect delays on all connected routes. Do not attempt to force your way through road blockages,” Fihla said

Fihla added that further updates will be communicated as the situation develops.

Service delivery

Last week, service delivery protests over power outages brought parts of Soweto to a standstill, with major intersections in Pimville and Dlamini barricaded and traffic diverted as law enforcement worked to restore order.

Fihla said information gathered on the ground indicated that residents in these areas took to the streets to protest ongoing electricity and power supply outages in the community.