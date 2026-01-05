Are South Africans lazy? – Mantashe says citizens too dependent on government

The ANC veteran urged them to take initiative and actively seek employment, rather than basking in the sun.

Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has come under fire after suggesting that South Africans have become overly reliant on the state.

His remarks, made during an interview on Sunday ahead of the ANC’s 8 January birthday celebrations, have sparked widespread debate online.

Mantashe argued that the ANC has often downplayed its achievements, citing initiatives such as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas), which has enabled underprivileged children to graduate.

He also highlighted the party’s role in building a social security system to support the most vulnerable.

“We don’t talk about that,” Mantashe told SABC News.

Mantashes claims ANC created a ‘passive society’

Comparing South Africa to China, Mantashe claimed the ANC committed a mistake by developing a “passive society” where citizens expect the government to solve problems for them.

“The difference is that Chinese people put their skin in the fire.

“South Africa has developed a theory of delivery, which means you sit back, you sit in the sun and expect the state to deliver, and people are not involved,” the ANC national chairperson said.

He said greater citizen participation could help the country reach its potential.

Mantashe expressed pride in the ANC’s strides in government since 1994, but seemed to criticise citizens for not making full use of the opportunities provided.

“I am happy that we have delivered. We have changed the outlook of the country.

“I am unhappy that many of our people don’t use the advantages of an ANC government. Instead, they expect that government to take them there.”

He cited the example of a young woman from the Eastern Cape who studied to become a pharmacist through Nsfas funding, but struggled to find a job.

Using an analogy, the minister claimed he reminded the woman that the ANC provided her with the tools, but it cannot do the work for her.

“I said to her, ‘The ANC has given you a fishing rod; it must now catch fish for you,’ and she says, ‘No, I never looked at it from that angle.'”

‘They don’t look for jobs themselves’

Mantashe emphasised the ANC government’s policies have inadvertently fostered passivity, drawing from his own experience with a community farming project in his hometown of Cala in Eastern Cape.

“Many thought that was a government project, but it was my project. I was ploughing the land for villages and said to them, young people must participate in the production of maize.

“They refused. They wanted me to rent the piece of land. They didn’t want to be part of the project until after three years. I said, ‘If you are not part of the project, then I give up on the project.’ I gave up.”

He described the lack of engagement as “a big disappointment”.

“They don’t want to be part of the improvement, and I’m unhappy about that. I would prefer a society that is doing things themselves.”

Mantashe urged South Africans to take greater responsibility for solving national challenges rather than relying on government.

“We must all be part of the solution and not depend on the state or the ANC for solutions. The more people get involved, the better the country will be.”

Reflecting on his own life, Mantashe noted: “I am now over 70. I’ve never had a government looking for a job for me.

“The difference is that today, because there is a progressive government, people expect that government to go and give them jobs. They don’t look for jobs themselves, and that must change.”

“Let’s move out of being a parcel society and become an active society,” the ANC veteran added.

Social media backlash

Mantashe’s comments have drawn criticism on social media.

Former public protector and MK party member Busisiwe Mkhwebane condemned his remarks, saying he is out of touch with the realities of unemployment and poverty.

“Gwede Mantashe, if you can know how many applications the unemployed graduates and those who are not qualified, you will never utter such irresponsible statement.

“Your family and those close to you are not exposed to the poverty and unemployment our families are going through.

“You are so distant to reality and it is sad. #unemployment #poverty and #inequality,” Mkhwebane posted on X.

Defending BEE

Earlier in the interview, Mantashe defended black economic empowerment (BEE) amid criticism of the policy over the past year.

“I’m not expecting a John Steenhuisen to be a fan of the ANC. I still expect them to say, ‘BEE is not right for us’ because they prefer white supremacy.”

He argued that entrepreneurship is not created by politics but by individuals.

“The loose talk that people who get benefits from BEE are connected politically, which is a farce, actually. Politics don’t create entrepreneurs,” Mantashe remarked.

He added: “Entrepreneurs are born, and they develop their own skills and develop into big empires, and we must do that as black South Africans and not expect to be given gifts called wealth. That is not a gift.”

