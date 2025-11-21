‘The real thugs are now coming out’: Mapisa-Nqakula denies being SA’s face of corruption

The former speaker of parliament claimed that people likely view her as a criminal.

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula insists she is not the face of corruption in South Africa, as her trial date was scheduled.

Mapisa-Nqakula appeared once again at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday.

She was arrested in April 2024 and is facing 12 counts of corruption and money laundering.

The charges relate to allegations that she received and solicited R4.5 million in bribes, with R2.1 million allegedly given to her in cash by businesswoman and defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu between December 2016 and July 2019.

At the time, Mapisa-Nqakula was serving as the minister of defence, a role she held from June 2012 to August 2021.

Mapisa-Nqakula corruption trial proceedings

During her last court appearance in August, it was reported that Mapisa-Nqakula might submit representations to National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi in an effort to have her charges dropped.

Representations is a formal request made to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by an accused person to challenge the decision to prosecute.

On Friday, however, it was confirmed that she would not pursue this option.

“She has indicated through her new attorney that she will not pursue filing representations with the office of the NDPP, and that she is ready to proceed with trial,” stated Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

The case has now been postponed to 20 July 2026 for trial.

Mapisa-Nqakula speaks out

Speaking to MDN News on Friday, Mapisa-Nqakula expressed satisfaction with the progress since a trial date was set.

“Remember, this is my 14th appearance in court without pleading. That is not easy,” she said.

The former speaker also alleged that she has been under surveillance, describing it as a form of intimidation.

“Once you conduct an open surveillance on a person, you are intimidating that person. I instructed my lawyers some time ago; they wrote to the NPA. They also wrote to Idac, and they have not responded.

“I learned today that this prosecutor, who is responsible for my case, was not even aware of those developments, and by the way, they had not even responded to say whether, in fact, they are the ones who are conducting this surveillance. It must come to an end.”

Mapisa-Nqakula stressed that her rights in South Africa must be upheld.

“Yes, they probably look at me and see a criminal, but I’m not sure if I am a face of corruption in South Africa.

“There are faces of corruption in South Africa, and thanks that the Madlanga commission is there, because the real criminals, the real mafia, the real thugs in this country are now coming out, and they are yet to come,” Mapisa-Nqakula added.

Arrest

Mapisa-Nqakula previously attempted to prevent her arrest, but the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed her interdict application in April 2024.

The former minister, however, subsequently chose to hand herself over to the police.

She remains out on R50 000 bail.

