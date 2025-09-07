‘They have not told us what is on the footage’: Family still searching for answers after Maponya mall attack

'The police and the government are not being transparent, now we will no longer trust anyone'

The family of slain e-hailing driver Mthokozisi Mvelase said they have lost faith in the country’s law enforcement agencies.

During Mthokozisi’s funeral on Saturday one of his relatives Lucky Mvelase said the family has not been updated on investigations into Mthokozisi’s death since the incident occurred last month.

“I was in Johannesburg, where Mthokozisi was attacked. I noticed that there are cameras close to the scene where the incident occurred. But they have not told us what is on the footage, we do not know anything.

“Petrol was used to burn his car, but they have not bothered to go check at the garage where this petrol was bought. There are cameras at these garages, and they can see who bought petrol with a container.

“We are hurt and we are deeply concerned with how things are being done…the police and the government are not being transparent, now we will no longer trust anyone,” he said.

No arrests have been made

Mvelase was killed at the beginning of August, but he was buried weeks later because of the lack of finances for his funeral and other issues.

On the day he was killed, two people were injured as unknown men torched his car and another belonging to another e-hailing driver.

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) told the media recently that it will not protect the perpetrators if they come from the taxi industry.

The organisation said it has been infiltrated by criminals who have caused trouble for the industry and contributed to the perception that the taxi industry is violent.

E-hailing drivers have been at loggerheads with taxi drivers at some malls and shopping complexes in Johannesburg.

The taxi drivers complain that e-hailing drivers are eating into their market share.

Government has called for fair competition and co-existence between the two industries.

Mvelase was 27 years old at the time of his death. He was new to the e-hailing industry.

