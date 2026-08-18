March and March operations on hold as it talks with AfriForum

The movement has set a repeat of the 30 June nationwide anti-immigrant protests for 30 September.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confirmed on Tuesday that the movement’s activities had been suspended while it held talks with other groups, including AfriForum.

“Today we do more consultations for SA First Forum… March and March work is on hold,” Ngobese-Zuma said.

She had earlier defended the movement’s independence from formal political structures, saying it was not a political party.

“Why are we being held to the same standards as political parties? We are a movement, not a political party!” she said on social media.

Learning from other forums

Speaking on Monday during a demonstration in Durban targeting Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders over undocumented foreign nationals, Ngobese-Zuma said the decision to engage AfriForum formed part of a broader initiative called the SA First Forum, aimed at drawing lessons from other advocacy organisations despite ideological differences.

She explained that the movement intended to study successful strategies used by other groups, including how they funded institutions such as universities.

“We’re going to go to every forum and learn from them because it’s important for us to take lessons from people if they’re doing something right,” she said.

She stressed, however, that the engagement did not signal full alignment with AfriForum, noting, “It doesn’t mean that we’re saying now we’re going to be worshipping every forum… where we disagree, we disagree.”

According to Ngobese-Zuma, the movement is inclusive. She said March and March collaborates with South Africans across communities and with other forums.

“We’re not against anyone because of their race. The only thing we always talk about is people who are undocumented in the country,” she said.

Distancing from looting and lawlessness

Ngobese-Zuma rejected accusations linking the movement to criminality.

She maintained that marching remained a lawful activity distinct from looting.

“Looting is a criminal issue. We’re not criminals… What we do when we march is legal,” she said.

Denying responsibility for displacement

Ngobese-Zuma also dismissed claims that the movement was responsible for foreign nationals leaving South Africa, arguing that fear surrounding planned unrest on 30 June had driven the departures.

“They were displaced because they were fearing the fact that June 30th is going to be chaos… nothing to do with us physically removing them,” she said.

She called on employers of undocumented workers to fund their return home instead.

Despite the pause, Ngobese-Zuma indicated the movement would resume demonstrations on 30 September, continuing demands for stronger border enforcement.

“Build a border wall… make sure the laws are enforced,” she said.