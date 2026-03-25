Here’s when top cop Fannie Masemola will be in the dock for R360m Saps tender

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Masemola was issued with a court summons on Wednesday, 25 March.

The man in charge of making sure people are caught and appear in court, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, will himself stand in the dock next month.

Masemola is set to be formally charged in connection with the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender awarded to criminally accused businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Masemola was issued with a court summons on Wednesday, 25 March.

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He is scheduled to make his court appearance on 21 April, reportedly on charges of violating the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

“General Fannie Masemola remains fully committed to upholding the rule of law and the integrity of the office he serves.

“He has taken note of the charges brought against him, and he has pledged his full cooperation with all lawful processes.

“He welcomes any investigation or any lawful process that seeks to address any allegations of wrongdoing, as this is the right and necessary course to ensure that we instil that public confidence and public trust in our institution,” Mathe told the media at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Irregularities force cancellation of R360m Saps tender

Concerns about the R360 million tender began to emerge just three months after it was awarded in June 2024 to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

According to Mathe, internal alarm bells were first sounded by Saps’ head of human resource management, who flagged concerns about the company’s performance.

READ MORE: Matlala’s company evicted over more than R200k in unpaid rent

By the end of 2024, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu had intervened, requesting a formal briefing on the legitimacy of the tender process.

“That is when the national commissioner then appointed the internal audit committee to conduct an investigation; then, upon finalisation of that investigation, that is when the contract was terminated because it was found that there were a lot of irregularities.

“There was some sort of fronting that was happening, and that company did not have the capacity and the expertise to do the job that they were contracted to do with Saps,” the police spokesperson said.

Forensic investigation

Mathe confirmed that a forensic investigation, initiated by Masemola, is expected to be finalised soon.

“We are hoping that the report will be finalised next week, but so far, two employees have been suspended on this particular matter, and then one has received a notice for investigation and so on. So there is a lot that has been done.”

Masemola’s impending court appearance follows a wave of arrests by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) this week.

At least 12 police officers, along with Matlala, have been charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with the same contract.

The Saps members were granted bail ranging between R40 000 and R80 000 on Wednesday.

‘Not the first of its kind’

The DA has since called for Masemola to be placed on precautionary suspension, similar to the action taken against Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

“Masemola’s arrest is not the first of its kind since two previous predecessors faced the same fate,” DA MP Lisa Schickerling said in statement.

She added: “South Africans cannot be expected to have confidence in a police service where those entrusted with upholding the law are themselves accused of breaking it.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the developments involving Masemola, with the Presidency indicating that he would address the matter in line with legal processes.

“The president, in collaboration with the minister of police, remains committed to ensuring that the Saps stays stable and continues to effectively carry out its policing mandate,” the statement reads.

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