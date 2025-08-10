Masemola in firing line over multimillion-rand buildings acquisition [VIDEO]

Among the questionable purchases was the Kyalami Lodge in Midrand, bought for R48.25 million, R8 million more than the list price.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) says it cannot comment on any “investigations”, including speculation on the possible arrest of National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola.

Masemola and four senior crime intelligence officers will each face at least four charges for their roles in the multimillion-rand acquisition of buildings by the South African Police Service (Saps) Crime Unit Intelligence Unit, a source close to the investigation told The Citizen.

“IDAC has finally obtained a warrant of arrest against the national commissioner, General Fannie Masemola,” the source said.

Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame told The Citizen, they cannot comment on “speculations nor can it discuss any investigations”.

“Idac is not aware of this investigation and even if it was in Idac’s space we would not comment.”

Masemola said he had “no comment” about his “imminent arrest”.

“They must ask those who they want to arrest.”

Saps buildings

At the centre of the investigation is the decision by Saps to buy five buildings without going through the normal procurement process through the Department of Public Works.

Masemola suspended Crime Intelligence head, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, acting Crime Intelligence supply chain head Brigadier Janse van Vuuren and finance and administration services head Colonel Samamaya Mayekiso.

Ramaphosa briefed

According to the source, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been briefed by IDAC about the intended arrest of Masemola, which is “imminent”.

“The national commissioner is facing the following charges, corruption and contravention of the PFMA Act.

“Contravention of treasury regulations in that he colluded with lieutenants General Khumalo, divisional commissioner, Crime Intelligence and approved global deviation without following procurement prescripts and the abuse of slush funds from the secret service account of Crime Intelligence to acquire the properties,” the source said.

Millions for buildings

A document from the Institute for Development Alternatives and Cooperation (IDAC) reveals that in one of the transactions, the Crime Intelligence Unit, bought the Kyalami Lodge in Midrand for a balloon amount of R48 250 000.

“This includes R8 000 000 in transfer costs for the 75-bedroom property.”

On 13 September 2024, the application for the acquisition of the 75-bedroom Kyalami Lodge in Midrand was compiled by the section head of supply chain management, Brigadier Janse van Vuuren.

The Kyalami Lodge had been on the market for more than two years for R40 250 000. According to Idac insiders, investigators questioned how a building that was on the market for two years was sold for R8 million more than the list price,” City Press reported.

Idac accused Masemola of failing to report to the Treasury and the auditor-general within 10 days of the approval as required.

Malema

Last month, EFF leader Julius Malema during a briefing said that Masemola would be arrested for conspiring with Khumalo, who was recently arrested for corruption and fraud.

“There is a warrant of arrest against Masemola. I don’t know why he’s not being picked up. It means someone, somewhere, is playing politics, and somehow they want to undermine, once more, the independence of our justice system. Maeamola is being arrested for what he did with Khumalo in the crime intelligence.”

Malema claims Masemola was supposed to be arrested the week following explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya of political interference in police operations.

No arrest warrant

Mathe said they were not aware of any arrest warrant for Masemola and that questions should be directed at Mamela, “as he may be in a better position to respond with more information”.

The Crime Intelligence secret service account, also known as a slush fund, is allocated more than R600 million annually, which is used to pay police informants nationwide in exchange for information about criminal syndicates and their activities.

