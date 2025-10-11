Masemola says Kunene was seen at KT Molefe’s house twice but PA MP accuses him of lying

PA MP Ashley Sauls said Masemola’s information on Kunene was provided by his team and is ‘hearsay’

Patriotic Alliance (PA) MP Ashley Sauls accused Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola of lying during his appearance before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Friday.

Sauls got agitated after EFF leader Julius Malema asked Masemola if he knew who was at Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe’s house when the businessman was arrested.

“I am aware there was a journalist but I don’t know who. But I know that they did find Mr [Kenny] Kunene at that house,” Masemola replied.

Kunene seen at Molefe’s house twice

Masemola then revealed that Kunene, who is the PA’s deputy president, was seen at Molefe’s house twice.

ALSO READ: Here are General Masemola’s best responses on day two of his ad hoc committee appearance

Molefe was arrested on 22 July for the murders of musician DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards. At the time, he was out on bail for the murder of engineer Armand Swart.

Masemola said his team told him Kunene was seen at Molefe’s house twice – once inside the house and the second time he was turned away at the gate.

Masemola accused of ‘lying to the nation’

Sauls then accused the police commissioner of providing information that is “hearsay”.

“So your team is immune to lying?” he asked Masemola.

The PA MP then told Masemola that he should have used the word ‘alleged’ when saying Kunene was at Molefe’s house twice.

“It’s [an] allegation, let’s leave it there,’ replied Masemola.

Sauls, however, would not drop the subject matter and accused Masemola of “lying to the nation”. Without providing evidence, Sauls then claimed he can prove the PA deputy leader wasn’t at the house.

Hours before, Molefe was granted R400 000 bail after winning his appeal application at the Gauteng High Court. This came after the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court denied him bail on 20 August.

READ NEXT: Masemola says Zuma and Mthethwa targeted Crime Intelligence over cars being taken away