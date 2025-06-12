Mashatile avoids answering questions about 8 VIP protection service members cleared by Saps

The deputy president says he will address questions regarding the protection service members once the matter has been ruled on.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile unyieldingly avoided answering questions linked to the eight South African Police Service (Saps) members of his VIP presidential protection unit during a question-and-answer session in parliament on Thursday.

The eight were part of Mashatile‘s security when they were caught on camera assaulting civilians on the N1 highway near Olivedale, Johannesburg, in July 2023.

In the widely circulated video, the VIP police officers – brandishing rifles and pistols – are seen jumping out of a BMW X5 and attacking the occupants of a VW Polo.

This is what these thugs got away with after being acquitted of disciplinary charges. We must asked whether this is @SAPoliceService VIP Protection or State-Sanctioned Violence? #BlueLightMafia https://t.co/C3DJzicHi8 pic.twitter.com/FuUNEEh4P4 — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) May 6, 2025

They were found not guilty of all charges by the Saps after an internal investigation, but are still being tried in court.

The members face 12 charges, including pointing a firearm; reckless and negligent driving; malicious damage to property; assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (Assault GBH); obstruction of justice; and assault by way of threat.

ALSO READ: Mashatile reveals he spent R2.3m on travel, food, and laundry for Japan trip

‘The matter is sub judice’

Asked by opposition leader in the National Assembly and MK Party MP John Hlophe whether he has ever attempted to schedule a meeting with the victim, Mashatile said he didn’t want to interfere with the legal process.

“I have not met with the victim because the matter is sub judice,” Mashatile said.

“The protectors are still due to appear in court again. Any engagements with any of the parties to the case could be prejudicial to them. Let’s allow the courts to complete their work,” he added.

The deputy president said he had full confidence in South Africa’s justice system as a whole and welcomed the outcome of the police disciplinary inquiry that acquitted the eight members.

Mashatile’s answers to the rest of the questions surrounding this topic carried the same theme: let us allow the justice process to complete, and then we’ll talk.

This was the case when ANC MP Erald Cloete asked if Saps is prepared to make the record of the internal investigation, decisions and reasons for acquittal available.

ALSO READ: Police confirm Mashatile convoy shooting, ‘reinforces’ security

“My approach is that we should allow the process to conclude. Obviously, justice must be done… That judgement will help us to build a way forward,” Mashatile said.

Watch the Q&A session here:

Another MP objected to him avoiding questions and hiding behind the matter being sub judice.

Annelie Lotriet, deputy speaker of the National Assembly, came to Mashatile’s rescue.

“We have made rulings before in the house that the presiding officers cannot adjudicate whether a question has been fully answered or not, so we will proceed on that basis,” Lotriet said.

Accused out on bail

Shadrack Molekatlane Kojoana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Posmo Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesiba Aggrie Ramabu and Moses Fhatuwani are currently out on R10 000 bail each.

The matter, which resumed on 10 June, is being heard at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg.

NOW READ: UPDATE: Mashatile insists he’s well protected after vehicle shooting incident