Mashatile fined for failing to declare diamond gift from Louis Liebenberg

The diamond was handed over to the NPA.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been found guilty by Parliament’s ethics committee for failing to declare a diamond gift received by his wife, Humile Mashatile, from controversial businessman Louis Liebenberg.

Mashatile has been in the spotlight due to his high-end lifestyle, luxury properties, and associations with corruption-accused individuals such as Edwin Sodi.

According to the deputy president’s office, the diamond was undergoing verification to determine its authenticity and would be declared once the verification process was complete.

The office also stated that the diamond would be returned following Liebenberg’s arrest last year on charges of fraud, theft, racketeering and money laundering.

Despite this, a formal complaint was lodged with the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests.

Parliament fines Mashatile over Liebenberg diamond

Following an investigation, the committee fined Mashatile for not disclosing the “unsolicited” gift to his wife in the parliamentary register.

“The committee, through the office of the registrar, received a formal complaint against the deputy president on 5 March 2025 for an alleged breach of the code of ethical conduct and members’ Interests.

“Item 13(3)(f) of the code requires members of parliament to disclose gifts received by their immediate family in the confidential part of the register,” Parliament’s statement read on Thursday.

“Following consideration of the complaint and perusal of the confidential part of the deputy president’s disclosed interests, the committee noted that the gift in question (a diamond from Mr Louis Liebenberg) was not disclosed.”

Diamond with NPA

Mashatile confirmed to the committee the precious stone had since been handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

However, the committee argued that ethical conduct required the gift to be declared promptly, with its value to be determined and disclosed later.

In addition to the fine, the committee has recommended that Mashatile be officially reprimanded in the National Assembly.

“The committee remains steadfast in its quest to ensure accountability of all members of parliament as demanded by the code. The disclosure process not only facilitates public trust in Parliament but also enhances its credibility.”

Earlier this year, opposition party ActionSA called on the Public Protector to investigate the diamond gift and whether there were any breaches of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act.

“Alarmingly, this ‘gift’ raises serious concerns when viewed in the context of allegations surrounding the deputy president’s unexplained lavish lifestyle, claims that he too engages heavily in trading favours, and Liebenberg’s reputation for ‘gifting’ extravagant items to high-ranking politicians and government officials as a means to buy influence,” the party said in a statement at the time.

Mashatile’s property declarations

Mashatile recently declared ownership of a R28.9 million estate in Constantia, Cape Town, despite previously denying any property ownership in the area.

In October 2024, the deputy president’s office insisted that he had no properties in Cape Town aside from a house in Kelvin, Johannesburg, purchased through a bank loan with his late wife.

At the time, the Constantia property was said to belong to a company linked to his son-in-law.

However, new disclosures made this year list the 4 000-square-metre Constantia house as Mashatile’s, along with a 9 300-square-metre home in Waterfall, Midrand, reportedly valued at R37 million and the Kelvin residence.

The Hawks are currently investigating Mashatile following criminal charges laid by the DA.

Last year, Mashatile declared ownership of two properties, one located in Midrand spanning 1 000 by 1 200 square metres, and another in Sandton covering 600 by 800 square metres.

