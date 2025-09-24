Heritage institutions must contribute to govt’s efforts on drug abuse, unemployment – Mashatile

Says the country must adopt a radical perspective shift in its museums, one that reimagines these institutions so they can effectively respond to today's challenges.

Heritage institutions must contribute to the country’s fight against social ills, says Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Mashatile delivered the keynote address during Heritage Day celebrations in Oudtshoorn on Wednesday.

The country has been battling unemployment, crime and drug abuse among then youth and Mashatile says heritage institutions must play an active role in curbing these ills.

“We must position our heritage institutions to contribute to the government’s efforts to deal with the pressing challenges of unemployment, social fragmentation, crime and corruption,” said Mashatile.

“This can be achieved by empowering communities to challenge dominant narratives, providing secure spaces for dialogue and critical thinking, and preserving and reinterpreting marginalised histories.

“The heritage institutions can create a sense of collective memory, inspire resilience and find new ways to solve current social challenges by adopting participatory approaches and focusing on people’s resilience and lived experiences.”

Mashatile on drug abuse

Mashatile further called on families, communities, non-governmental organisations, businesses and the government to fight the scourge of drug and substance abuse, especially among the youth.

“The rate of drug abuse among our children is a concern to the government, especially as it leads to stigmatisation of young people into categories such as ‘AmaPhara’.

“I call on everyone to stand up and fight this demon that has engulfed our nation. It is our joint responsibility to combat alcohol and substance abuse and work together to eradicate similar practices in our communities.”

The UN used this year’s International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking commemoration in June to urge countries to break the cycle of drug abuse by investing in prevention.

The UN raised the alarm on the rapid growth of cocaine markets as demand rises not only in Europe but also across Africa and Asia.

“The rise of synthetic drugs – including highly potent opioids like nitazenes – presents a new and deadly challenge. These substances are driving overdose deaths and putting pressure on already fragile health systems,” the UN said at the time.

Mashatile said the country must adopt a radical perspective shift in its museums, one that reimagines these institutions so they can effectively respond to today’s challenges.

“This is important because our heritage institutions nurture cultural identity, encourage unity and offer economic opportunities in sectors such as tourism and the arts,” said Mashatile.

“Museums, monuments and other heritage sites must become spaces of cultural diplomacy, inclusivity, intergenerational conversation, laboratories of creativity and incubators of opportunities for our people, particularly the youth.”

‘Decolonise museums’

Mashatile called for decolonising the country’s museums.

“It is a moment for a strategic shift, as heritage institutions worldwide are transforming into engines of development, aligning with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

As the government, we are actively working to restore the dignity of African heritage through initiatives like the national policy for the repatriation and restitution of human remains and heritage objects, and the reburial of Khoi and San ancestral remains, aiming to correct injustices from the colonial and apartheid eras.”

