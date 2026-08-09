Maskandi artist Inkosi Yamagcokama dies in car accident

One of Yamagcokama's stage crew also passed away, while the other two are receiving medical treatment

Popular Maskandi artist Scebi Dlamini, known as Inkosi Yamagcokama, lost his life in a car accident in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday morning.

The news was confirmed by the musician’s family and management.

Inkosi Yamagcokama passes away in car accident

They said Yamagcokama was on his way to a performance in Richards Bay when the accident occurred. Three members of his stage crew were in the car with him.

“Tragically, one other member of the team, Gumu ‘Gupta’ Mchunu also passed away,” they said.

One of the crew members is in a critical but stable condition, while the other is receiving medical care for their injuries, the family said.

“We are devastated by this unimaginable loss and our thoughts and prayers are also with the families of everyone affected by this tragedy. At this time, the families and team are still coming to terms with what has happened and are beginning the difficult process of making the necessary arrangements.

“We therefore respectfully ask members of the public, supporters and the media to afford the families, friends and team privacy and compassion as we process this profound loss.

“We are deeply grateful for the love, prayers and support already being shown. Further information, including details regarding memorial and funeral arrangements, will be communicated by the family and management in due course.”

Yamagcokama died at the scene

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said the accident took place at a traffic light opposite Melomed Hospital in Richards Bay. He said Yamagcokama died at the scene.

“The team from Road Traffic Inspectorate, Umhlathuze Traffic, working with the South African Police Service and other emergency rescue services did everything in their power, but unfortunately Inkosi Yamagcokama succumbed to severe injuries and died at the scene of the accident,” said Duma in a statement.

The MEC said one of the occupants of the car was rushed to hospital, but also passed away.

“We express our deepest condolences to the mother of the occupant, and we wish those two other victims a speedy recovery,” said Duma.

Duma said the accident will be investigated by the police’s accident unit.

‘Invaluable asset to the nation’

The KZN Department of Transport said that it is mourning the departure of Yamagcokama.

“Inkosi Yamagcokama has been an invaluable asset to the nation. He was a remarkable artist who carved for himself a niche in the hearts and minds of millions of Maskanda music lovers.

“He was admired for his humility and for putting Umsinga on the map.

“As we mourn with a deep sense of sadness his passing, we are confident that his legacy will inspire many aspiring Maskandi to improve this genre, which is growing in leaps and bounds,” it said.