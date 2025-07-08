News

Massive fire sparked by DIY heater displaces hundreds in KZN

Molemo Tladi

8 July 2025

Approximately 200 informal structures were destroyed at the Dakota informal settlement.

Response to the informal settlement fire

Residents’ attempts to keep warm during the winter nights have led to a massive fire, which displaced hundreds at the Dakota informal settlement in KwaZulu-Natal.

The devastating fire broke out at around 3am on Tuesday, 8 July.

eThekwini Municipality’s Fire and Emergency Services responded to the blaze, along with Disaster Management teams, who successfully contained and put out the fire.

DIY heater causes fire

The fire is believed to have been caused by a burning brazier, commonly known as an ‘imbawula’.

An imbawula is best described as a do-it-yourself heater made from a metal drum. It is suitable for making a fire inside. It is commonly used to keep warm in most informal settlements.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Around 200 informal structures were destroyed, leaving approximately 300 people displaced.

Humanitarian assistance being provided

The municipality’s Disaster Management Directorate is working with non-profit Gift of the Givers to deliver on-site humanitarian aid, including food, blankets, and other essentials for affected residents.

The displaced families have temporarily found refuge with neighbours, friends and relatives.

ALSO READ: One dead in a shack fire at informal settlement in Ekurhuleni

eThekwini fires on the rise

This fire comes just days after a similar incident on 3 July 2025, when a large blaze broke out at the Kennedy Road Informal Settlement in Ward 25 at around 2pm. It was brought under control by eThekwini Municipality’s Fire and Emergency Services, with assistance from Disaster Management teams.

The blaze destroyed 117 informal structures and displaced 217 people. The cause of the fire is still unknown and is currently under investigation.

The municipality has indicated that its Human Settlements Division is actively working on a solution. They aim to assist those who have lost their homes.

