Matlala’s company evicted over more than R200k in unpaid rent

Matlala is a central figure in the state's investigation into alleged criminal infiltration of Saps.

The Gauteng High Court has ordered the immediate eviction of the company of alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, Medicare24, from its upmarket Menlyn offices for unpaid rental arrears totalling more than R250 000.

Judge Colleen Collis issued the ruling on Monday, ordering the sheriff to enforce the eviction with police assistance, if necessary.

The court also granted Menlyn Maine Towers a lien over Medicare24’s moveable property and ordered payment of the outstanding rental arrears with interest.

Lease cancellation follows arrest

Matlala had signed a five-year lease with Menlyn Maine Towers for Medicare24, which expires in August 2026.

However, the property company cancelled the lease in July, two months after Matlala’s arrest for attempted murder in May.

“In an attempt to mitigate its losses, the applicant [Menlyn Maine Towers] cancelled the lease agreement by sending a cancellation letter/notice to vacate to the respondent [Medicare24] in July 2025,” court papers state.

The company accused Matlala of breaching the lease agreement by housing his other company, Cat VIP Protection, in Medicare24’s offices without consent.

It added that the security company maintained firearms on the premises.

By 21 November, the premises had not been vacated, according to the property company’s attorneys, Maree Attorneys.

ALSO READ: Cat Matlala spills on ‘R500k payout’ to Cele, police raids and the ‘Brown Mogotsi situation’

Court order details

The court order issued on Monday, 8 December 2025, stipulated several directives.

It mandated the immediate ejectment of the respondent and all persons claiming occupation from the leased premises.

“The sheriff of the above honourable court is authorised to enforce the eviction and be accompanied by the South African Police Service if necessary,” the order stated.

The court granted Menlyn Maine Towers a lien on the movable property on the leased premises and ordered payment of R258 890.32 in arrears rental and related charges.

Interest on this amount was set at the prime overdraft rate plus 2% per annum, with costs awarded on an attorney-and-own-client scale.

Criminal infiltration allegations

Matlala, who remains in police custody, is a central figure in the state’s investigation into alleged criminal infiltration of the South African Police Service (Saps).

He has testified before both the Madlanga commission of inquiry and Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations first made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Past allegations have linked Matlala to the “Big Five” syndicate, said to be involved in international drug trafficking, contract killings and other organised crimes.

Matlala has denied the allegations against him.

ALSO READ: Cat Matlala denies being cartel member, but admits to being friends with alleged drug lord

He, however, conceded to maintaining a friendship with an individual allegedly involved in narcotics production.

The inquiries have also heard testimony that Matlala gained a reputation as a “money tree” and allegedly paid bribes to high-ranking police officers to secure tenders.

Allegations of political connections

Matlala made serious allegations against prominent political figures during his testimony.

He testified that former police minister Bheki Cele was an extortionist who wanted R1 million after helping him get his belongings returned following a December 2024 raid by the KZN political killings task team and Gauteng investigators.

“I would say Cele is an extortionist and [Brown] Mogotsi is a con artist,” he previously told the commission.

Matlala also admitted to paying about R150 000 for the ANC 8 January celebrations in Cape Town to Brown Mogotsi, who described himself as an ANC member and close associate of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

Police allege Matlala paid North West ANC member Suleiman Carrim, also known by Mchunu, R1.5 million for assistance with securing a Saps tender.

READ NEXT: Brown Mogotsi rejects claims of Cat Matlala funding Mchunu’s ANC presidency bid