Matric pupil declared dead after vomiting all night

The Gauteng Department of Education has deployed a team to the school to provide counselling

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has expressed shock and sorrow following the death of a Grade 12 pupil from Lakeside Secondary School in Sedibeng West, who reportedly died after a night of severe vomiting.

Pupil dies after falling ill at home

According to the department, the incident occurred on the evening of Monday, 3 November 2025.

The pupil is said to have begun vomiting while in bed, and her condition worsened rapidly.

“When her condition rapidly deteriorated, she was immediately transported to a local medical facility, where she was unfortunately certified dead on arrival,” the GDE said in a statement.

The circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death remain unclear. The South African Police Service (Saps) has launched an investigation into the incident.

Department sends condolences

The department extended its sympathies to the bereaved family, friends and Lakeside Secondary School.

“The department conveys its heartfelt condolences to the student’s family, friends, teachers and the entire Lakeside Secondary School community during this very difficult time,” the statement read.

The GDE said this tragedy had struck at a particularly difficult moment for matric pupils, who are in the midst of their final examinations.

Counselling support deployed

To help those affected, the department’s psycho-social support unit has deployed a team to the school to provide counselling and emotional assistance.

The department urged pupils and families to seek emotional and psychological assistance if needed, especially during the high-stress examination period.

“This tragedy occurs during a critical period for our matriculants, and we wish to remind students, parents, and school communities that emotional and psychological support services are available to anyone in need during the examination period,” the GDE added.

