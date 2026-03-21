Mbalula: They must prove the ANC got money from Iran

Mbalula also lashed out at members of the party's National Executive Committee who were missing at the march, exposing cracks within its leadership.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has taken fresh shots at US President Donald Trump and his supporters in South Africa, warning that lies about the country and the party would be challenged.

He was speaking at the ANC’s People’s March “in defence of our sovereignty and democratic gains” on Saturday in the Western Cape.

He told supporters that Trump had spread several lies about South Africa on the global stage, including those of white genocide against farmers. He said no such targeting is taking place and that Trump’s alarm over the “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer” chant is misguided.

Mbalula said the ANC made a decision after democracy to no longer sing the chant, but could not police other parties that did.

“Those who are singing it are singing it for themselves. But it means nothing; that is why the Constitutional Court made the decision that it did no harm to society.

“So we cannot be told by an old, white man who looks delusional what to do in our own country. We are a sovereign and constitutional state, we need to be respected.”

Funding from Iran

The US and Israel’s bombing of Iran has sparked a massive global debate that even saw parliamentarians disagree this week.

Mbalula said the US had started “the war alone” and even its allies had abandoned them. Still, he argued, there were those within South Africa who were spreading fake news about the conflict and the relationship between Iran and the ANC.

Allegations of funding from Iran have long hung over the party.

He said the party would take action against those “who spread lies about the ANC” on public platforms.

“They say the ANC has got money from Iran and that Iran paid for South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. We are going to take those druggies to court. No one can abuse the name of the ANC.

“They must prove the ANC got money from Iran.”

Mbalula said that while he supported American companies in South Africa, he said the government must “diversify its trade interests”.

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Russian and Iranian interference

Mbalula’s comments come just hours after his party denied any collaboration or funding from Russia or Iran.

An investigation by Forbidden Stories earlier this month claimed that secret meetings took place between a Russian agent and Mbalula about smear campaigns against the DA in the run-up to last year’s general elections.

Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the ANC “rejects these allegations in the strongest terms”.

“There has been no collaboration, coordination or engagement with any foreign intelligence service, including those of the Russian Federation or the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Bhengu said.

Mbalula exposes MIA NEC members

Mbalula also lashed out at members of the party’s National Executive Committee who were missing at the march, exposing cracks within its leadership.

“I have seen very few members of the NEC here. There are people who do not understand the revolution. They are in comfort, it is nice. We wanted to see them here.

“Unless they are with the president, I want a full register, and they must tell me where they were. They must account. I want every NEC member to be accountable. We are a revolutionary party, and we must conduct ourselves as such.

“When you are an MP, you are an MP of the ANC. You must account.”

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