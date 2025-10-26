Mbalula mum on R1.7m Libya trip on Adriano Mazzoti’s luxury jet

If Mbalula's trip was ANC related, it raises questions about how it was paid for.

ANC secretary-general has refused to disclose the details of a mysterious trip he undertook to Libya aboard a luxury jet owned by cigarette baron Adriano Mazzotti.

Mbalula reportedly departed Lanseria Airport aboard a rented Falcon 900 business jet (ZS-FCI), owned by Mazzoti but operated by ExecuJet.

Libya flight

The Secretary General, on Saturday, 25 October 2025, also refused to disclose the purpose of the visit to Benghazi two months ago, nor would he disclose who covered the travel costs.

The total flight cost is estimated at R1.7 million, including fuel, crew fees and landing charges, according to City Press.

Detours

According to the paper, Mbalula returned to Lanseria via Entebbe on 26 August and later hosted a media conference at Luthuli House to discuss developments within the ANC and interventions in local municipalities.

The detours were reportedly due to insurance implications should the aircraft remain in a high-risk destination like Benghazi overnight.

AU conference

During his Libyan trip, Mbalula, who is usually highly active on social media, remained conspicuously silent.

The only notable event in Benghazi at that time was a conference hosted by the AU for continental security and intelligence services. Known as the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA 2025), the conference took place from 20 to 27 August.

Delegates from 53 African nations participated, with many more following proceedings online.

No sign of Mbalula appears in the official CISSA 2025 delegate photographs. As secretary-general of the ANC, he holds no government position.

Mbalula mum

When questioned about the trip, Mbalula claimed he did not “understand” Rapport (City Press’ sister publications) enquiries.

“Unfortunately, I can’t help you because I don’t understand your enquiry.”

The Citizen has contacted ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri for comment. This will be added to the story once received.

Dubai trip

This is not the first international trip by Mbalula that has raised eyebrows.

Last year, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) or Hawks dismissed claims by lobby group AfriForum that there were “shortfalls” in its investigation of Fikile Mbalula over a trip he and his family took to Dubai.

AfriForum contested the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision not to prosecute Mbalula over the controversial trip to the Emirates from December 2016 to January 2017.

The family holiday was paid for by Sedgars Sports, a sports clothing manufacturer, while Mbalula was South Africa’s sports minister. Sedgars Sports is owned by the Dockrat family.

Innocence

Mbalula maintained his innocence following AfriForum’s decision to initiate a private prosecution against him regarding the Dubai trip.

Speaking during an ANC media briefing, Mbalula criticised AfriForum for digging up his past.

“There is no scandal, it has been proven. That matter has been subjected to an investigation and there was a public pronouncement on it.

“Now if some overenthusiastic braggarts think they can get something out of it then let them proceed with it,” he told journalists.

NPA

In 2019, then-public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recommended that the NPA investigate whether the trip was funded with proceeds of money laundering.

A police docket was then registered at the Brooklyn police station.

The NPA, however, said it would not be prosecuting anyone in the case because there is no evidence of wrongdoing.

