Mbeki to testify at TRC inquiry into alleged political interference in apartheid-era cases

Former president Jacob Zuma is also expected to appear before the commission, although his testimony remains subject to his health.

All eyes will be on former President Thabo Mbeki as he takes the stand to testify before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) inquiry hearings as investigators seek answers about what happened to apartheid-era cases referred for prosecution during his presidency.

The inquiry has been probing whether alleged attempts were made to prevent the investigation and prosecution of alleged political interference in TRC cases.

Mbeki is expected to testify on 19 and 20 October.

Significant moment

Mbeki appearance marks a significant moment for the inquiry, which is examining whether efforts to investigate and prosecute apartheid crimes were obstructed after the TRC handed cases to law enforcement authorities.

TRC spokesperson Lionel Adendorf said Mbeki’s testimony is crucial because the commission’s work begins in 2003, when he was head of state.

“Our work basically starts in 2003 at the time when he was the president, and we’re trying to understand what has happened with those cases that were referred by the TRC to the police for further investigation and the NPA for prosecution during a period where he was president,” Adendorff told eNCA.

What the TRC wants to establish

The inquiry wants to establish what Mbeki knew about the cases, what discussions took place at the political level and whether any decisions affected the progress of investigations and prosecutions.

“Because of the claims that there was political interference, and he was the head or the political head of state, it is important then to hear from him what has happened, what he knows, what meetings he presided over, what information he has that can help us understand what happened,” said Adendorff.

“It is essential that we get a comprehensive picture of what happened.

Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma is also expected to appear before the commission on 22 October 2026, although his testimony remains subject to his health after he was discharged from the St. Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

“Our evidence leaders have been in contact with his lawyers, and we do have an arrangement to interview him at a time when he is much better and able to travel and take the stand,” Adendorff said.

The inquiry faces growing pressure to conclude its work, with Adendorff acknowledging concerns that time is running short.

“We are worried, I must admit, that we might run out of time because, as you know, we still have the former president Jacob Zuma who needs to come to the stand. We still have evidence outstanding from other government departments.”

TRC goal

Describing Mbeki’s appearance as a “momentous moment” for the inquiry, Adendorff said the commission remains focused on one goal: “to get to the bottom” of what happened to the TRC-referred cases.

Zuma and Mbeki fail

Last month, Zuma and Thabo Mbeki failed in their attempt to recuse retired justice Sisi Khampepe from chairing the commission.

The legal challenge followed a ruling by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that dismissed Zuma and Mbeki’s bid to have Khampepe recused from a commission of inquiry established to probe the political suppression of investigations and prosecutions of apartheid-era crimes outlined in the TRC report.

The two former presidents had raised concerns about Khampepe’s past involvement in the TRC Amnesty Committee and her previous position as deputy director of the National Prosecuting Authority in the 1990s.

They maintained that her earlier roles created a reasonable perception that she could be biased in dealing with matters before the TRC cases inquiry.

TRC hearings

In May 2026, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who established the commission, extended the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry’s term until 18 December 2026.

The Presidency confirmed the lifespan of the inquiry was extended to allow the commission more time to complete its probe into alleged attempts to prevent the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

The establishment of the commission of inquiry is part of an agreement reached in settlement discussions in a court application brought by families of victims of apartheid-era crimes.