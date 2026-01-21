‘Fiction created by Phahlane’: McBride denies Paul O’Sullivan controlled Ipid

The former Ipid head told the committee that he has known O’Sullivan since 2014.

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has strongly rejected claims that private investigator Paul O’Sullivan controlled the institution.

McBride continued his testimony on Tuesday before parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town.

The inquiry is probing alleged criminal infiltration and political interference within South Africa’s justice system.

He faces accusations of improper conduct, including claims that he collaborated with O’Sullivan to target senior police officials, among them former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

Former Ipid head Robert McBride’s relationship with Paul O’Sullivan

During proceedings on Wednesday, McBride told the committee that he has known O’Sullivan since 2014, when he became Ipid’s executive director.

“For me, he was a sounding board with information that he had. I would listen to what he said,” McBride added.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s giving us Mary De Haas vibes’: Ex-Ipid boss McBride slammed for withholding information

When asked whether O’Sullivan attempted to exert influence over Ipid and the South African Police Service (Saps), McBride said he believed the investigator overstepped only twice.

“I brought him to order. I don’t know his relationship with Saps.”

ANC MP Thokozile Sokanyile asked McBride if he considered O’Sullivan a friend, citing an alleged invitation to a braai.

McBride replied that people often host braais around Christmas time, but denied that he and O’Sullivan were friends.

“I really like him. He is full of jokes, he is a bit nutty sometimes.”

O’Sullivan useful for information

He emphasised that he never sought information from O’Sullivan; the investigator would always call him first.

Sokanyile suggested this implied McBride was using O’Sullivan to assist his investigations.

McBride explained that while some of the information was irrelevant to Ipid, it helped him grasp the extent of drug syndicate operations, which he described as a “monster”.

He insisted that O’Sullivan did not influence him as head of Ipid.

“In fact, there is no one on earth that can influence me wrongly. I will always do the right thing.”

READ MORE: ‘If he’s killed, we’ll have to deal with fallout’: Ad hoc committee insists on Paul O’Sullivan’s testimony

Addressing concerns about his association with O’Sullivan, McBride said he was no stranger to such accusations, noting that “all kinds of scurrilous smears” had been made against him in the past.

“I have very few friends, but associations I have with people who add some value to my life and what I do.

“So in all humility, whatever this committee feels won’t change my normal activities during my private life.”

McBride conceded that when Ipid faced limited resources, the institution sometimes relied on O’Sullivan for information.

Watch the ad hoc committee below:

He dismissed claims by Phahlane that O’Sullivan controlled Ipid.

“He is one of the sources of information; there are others also. The fact [that] he provides information or is a complainant does not translate into controlling Ipid.

“That is a fiction which was created by Phahlane and his crew themselves.”

He added that this had no connection to allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“Some of his information proved useful.”

SSA suspension

McBride was later questioned about his suspension at the State Security Agency (SSA).

He was appointed head of the foreign branch in July 2020, but was suspended a year later without public explanation.

This followed reports of a failed intelligence operation in Mozambique, which left four South African operatives stranded.

His suspension was lifted in June 2023.

McBride confirmed he no longer holds a director-level role, but now manages “special projects”.

EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys asked why he was suspended for 22 months.

McBride claimed former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo lied about him by alleging that he had conducted an unauthorised operation, adding that the accusation was false, and that documentation existed to prove it.

“I had to shut down because our business is secret business.”

He added that he did not sign his suspension letter.

McBride further allegedly faced threats to lose his access card and VIP protection before responding to a notice of intention to suspend.

“I decided I am not going to participate in my own humiliation.”

He revealed that his contract had been extended ahead of its expiry, “but the salary just stopped for a full year”.

“Now I am being paid, but I have been paid like a low-line person.”

NOW READ: McBride claims Sibiya was framed, details Phahlane investigation and calls for Ipid reform