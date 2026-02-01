McKenzie accused of misleading people after approving name changes in Eastern Cape and KZN

Gayton McKenzie responded to the DA by accusing it of 'specialising in lies'

The DA has accused Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie of misleading people after he approved the name changes of 21 towns in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

DA MP Samantha Graham-Maré said the approval of the name changes took place without “consultation and transparent decision-making”.

21 areas in Eastern Cape and KZN to be renamed

On Friday, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture confirmed that 21 towns in South Africa will officially be renamed. The geographical areas to be renamed in the Eastern Cape and KZN include East London and Graaff-Reinet. They will be changed to KuGompo City and Robert Sobukwe Town, respectively.

“These approvals reflect the Department’s ongoing commitment to transforming South Africa’s naming landscape, promoting social cohesion, and recognising the country’s diverse heritage,” it said.

Residents in both East London and Graaff-Reinet have opposed previous attempts to change the names of their areas.

East London’s name change to KuGompo was previously rejected because another small town in the Eastern Cape already had that name. The latest name change has sought to rectify this by adding “City” to the name.

ALSO READ: Changing East London’s name won’t fix the state of the city

Residents and businesses ‘feel sidelined’

The DA’s Graham-Maré said McKenzie had said in 2024 that he was not approving the name changes.

“In 2024, Minister McKenzie indicated that he had rejected the application because there was insufficient evidence that the public’s concerns had been considered. The question we are asking is what has changed since then?”

She added that although the department said public consultations had taken place, residents and businesses in the affected areas say otherwise.

“Many affected parties report feeling sidelined, unheard, or informed only after key decisions had already been made.”

In response, McKenzie accused the DA of spreading “blue lies”. He said he will be able to provide documentation of the process on Monday.

“The DA specialises in lies insofar as anything PA is related. I can point out the obvious that my name is Gayton McKenzie, the DA will say that I am lying. The DA stands for Desperation Alliance,” said McKenzie.

Cost of name changes

Graham-Maré also bemoaned the economic consequences of the name changes and the lack of transparency around the process.

“Small businesses must rebrand, tourism operators must adjust marketing material and critical systems such as emergency services, postal networks, mapping platforms, and property records all require updates.”

“Despite this, there is no evidence of implementation cost projections, timelines, or support measures. This lack of transparency is unacceptable.

“Transformation should strengthen social cohesion, not create uncertainty or resentment. Historical recognition must be matched by responsible governance.”