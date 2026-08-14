MEC urges road users to prioritise safety as Gauteng tackles road fatalities

The department said it is in the process of upgrading ageing bridges to improve safety, structural integrity and traffic flow.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is intensifying efforts to improve road safety through targeted interventions, infrastructure investment, law enforcement and public awareness campaigns to reduce crashes and save lives.

It said that between 1 January and 26 July 2026, South Africa recorded a total of 5 620 road fatalities, compared with 6 130 in the same period in 2025.

Better late than never

The department said it is in the process of upgrading ageing bridges in Tshwane, Mogale City and Sedibeng to improve safety, structural integrity and traffic flow.

It also noted that construction has commenced on the new R59 pedestrian bridge in Meyerton, which will also provide a safer crossing for pedestrians along one of the province’s busy transport corridors.

Repairs, road defects and improvements to surfaced and gravel roads are also under construction along the approximately 5 592-kilometre provincial road network.

Transport technology

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, added that these interventions are supported by collaboration with municipalities, law enforcement agencies, traffic authorities and communities, particularly in high-crash areas.

She explained that smart transport technologies are also being deployed to strengthen traffic monitoring, incident management and traffic regulation.

Motorists are urged to exercise patience and caution as traffic volumes increase, always obey the rules of the road, maintain safe following distances, and avoid reckless or negligent driving.

Warning to road users

Public transport operators, including taxi and bus drivers, are strongly encouraged not to pick up or drop off passengers on freeways.

“Passengers must only be picked up and dropped off at designated areas, such as taxi ranks, bus stops and other approved safe zones,” Diale-Tlabela emphasised.

Pedestrians have also been encouraged to prioritise their safety by crossing roads only when it is safe to do so, preferably at designated crossing zones or controlled intersections, such as traffic lights and stoplights.

Road Safety Strategy

Diale-Tlabela reiterated that road safety remains a priority, adding that the Road Safety Strategy is expanding and addressing infrastructure risks across the province.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility that directly affects our communities. Every life lost on our roads is one too many.”

“We remain committed to practical interventions that reduce crashes, protect vulnerable road users and ensure safer travel across Gauteng,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

Efforts continue

Diale-Tlabela said that law enforcement officers will be deployed across major routes to monitor traffic flow and ensure compliance.

She urged all road users to take responsibility for their own safety and that of others.

“Let us work together to prevent crashes and ensure everyone arrives at their destination safely,” the MEC concluded.