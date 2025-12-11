Merafong municipality wastes R30 million

While residents face water cuts, the municipality spent nearly R30 million on irregular tenders over three months.

While residents of Merafong city municipality on the West Rand in Gauteng don’t have water due to a R1.4 billion debt owed to Rand Water, the municipality has reportedly spent almost R30 million on wrongfully awarded tenders.

The irregular tender expenditure is revealed in a document prepared by the municipal public accounts committee which states: “Irregular expenditure reported in the fourth quarter of the 2024-2025 financial period amounts to R26 296 433.09.

“In April 2025, the expenditure was at R6 362 470.48, in May 2025 at R10 836 397.85, while in June 2025 it was at R9 097 564.76. This was caused by tenders identified as irregular expenditure.”

According to the document, the money was spent on 27 companies which offered different services.

Themba Godi, leader of the African People’s Convention and a former parliamentary standing committee on public accounts chair, condemned the irregular awarding of tenders of almost R30 million in just three months.

“It is the same consulting firms sharing this money among themselves on multiple occasions, which raises the question of collusion,” said Godi.

He said an investigation should establish who exactly benefited from the awarding of the tenders within the municipality.

Hold city manager, other liable – Outa

Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, hoped the auditor-general would “hold the city manager and others liable for this debt”.

Municipal spokesperson Thabo Moloja failed to answer questions.