Metres from disaster? Flyover at Cape Town Stadium sparks safety debate

Two Airlink jets in Springbok and All Blacks livery roared metres above Cape Town Stadium in a daring flyover on Saturday. The spectacle thrilled fans but sparked a global safety debate, with critics warning of risk, while South Africans defended the pilots with humour.

South Africa made international headlines on Saturday before the second Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry between the Springboks and the All Blacks, when there was a daring double jet flyover above Cape Town Stadium.

Two Airlink Embraer 190 passenger jets, branded and featuring green-and-gold livery representing South Africa and an all-black livery representing New Zealand’s All Blacks, performed what many critics described as one of the lowest flyovers yet recorded – just 12m above the stadium’s roof.

But not everyone enjoyed the stunt as much as the spectators in the stadium, with various international websites, publications and news channels reporting on the flyover, after videos of the moment went viral on social media. Many South Africans responded to the criticism from abroad.

Flights approved and rehearsed

Airlink on Sunday said it noted the concerns expressed on social media and online forums regarding Saturday’s formation flyby over Cape Town Stadium.

“The flight demanded careful planning and rehearsal, as it required navigating at low altitude, at around 150 knots. The South African Civil Aviation Authority and Air Traffic Navigation Services provided valuable guidance, approval and support to ensure a safe flyby,” said the airline.

“The two aircraft were flown by highly experienced crews, with each comprised of three senior captains operating in the roles of commander, copilot and safety/technical officer.

“The flight data recorded by both aircraft confirms that the flights were performed within the South African Civil Aviation Authority’s [Sacaa] approved and rehearsed safety altitude and speed limits for the flypast.”

Sacaa was sent questions but had not replied by the time of going to publication.

While aviation experts question the altitude, Airlink insists all rules were followed during a flyover by two of its jets over Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Civil Aviation regulations specify a minimum of 1 000 feet over built-up areas and a minimum of 3 000 feet (900m) over “open-air assemblies”. In a formal air show display, all aircraft and performances are controlled by an “air boss” on the ground who regulates all traffic and displays. There is normally a clearly marked “show line” or “display line” parallel to, but some distance away, from an audience and no aircraft is allowed to cross this line.

International criticism of flyover

While news channels such as Fox News and Sky Sports suggested that the flyover was dangerously low and made headlines for the wrong reasons, there was some grudging admiration. Australia’s Channel 7 said: “As sporting stunts go, what you’re about to see will be hard to top.”

South Africans responded in true South African spirit by making fun of the situation and flooding comment sections defending Airlink and the country’s honour.

“Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie [They don’t know what we know]”, “Our pilots learned to fly by driving Quantum taxis” and “No DNA, just RSA”, were just some comments by South Africans on social media.

Ministers defend Airlink

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, who was at the stadium during the flyover, also backed Airlink. He said it was laughable to see aviation experts going on about the Airlink flyover.

“You don’t see headlines about our pilots being drunk and disorderly like you do in other countries,” he said. “We are just fine here in South Africa.”

Macpherson said he caught an incredible view of the Airlink flyover at Cape Town Stadium and added that South Africa had the best and most skilled pilots in the world.

“Looking forward to seeing what they have in store for us next Saturday over FNB Stadium,” he said.

“I really hope Airlink does a flyover with their entire fleet at FNB Stadium. That would be amazing and drive the internet even crazier,” he said.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie joined in, posting on X: “It’s a well-known fact that we have the best pilots in the world, that was spectacular. Next time, I will ask the pilots to land on the field. Prepare to be amazed further.”