Middle East war: Ramaphosa’s message to Trump

'We want this madness to come to an end.'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is available to play a contributory role in the Middle East conflict if needed.

“South Africa is always ready to play a contributing role, either in mediation or whatever,” Ramaphosa said while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 2026 Africa Energy Indaba in Cape Town on Wednesday.

This is as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards reporting to have “complete control” of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, while Israel launched new strikes on Iranian and Lebanese targets.

Ramaphosa says SA can help

Ramaphosa added that SA is always ready to fulfil its obligations as a country willing to help address global problems such as conflict, climate change, poverty and inequality.

“And if a gap opens or if we are asked, we always live up to obligations, we are a global citizen and we therefore can play whatever role the UN would like us to play,” he said.

“We have issued a clear statement that we want a ceasefire, we want this madness to come to an end.”

Solution to end war

Ramaphosa said the best way to end conflict is through dialogue, and if an opportunity arose, SA would have a conversation with United States President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump is very busy right now. He’s got a war on his hands and obviously, if the opportunity were to open, we would talk and say there must be a ceasefire.

“A dialogue is always the best way of ending conflict and we want this war to come to an end immediately. We are losing too many lives and unnecessarily so.”

Dirco on the ground

He added that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) is working on identifying South Africans stranded in the Middle East.

“Dirco is on the ground, working a lot in trying to identify the number of people who are in the Middle East who require help and we are going to make an effort to bring them back home,” said Ramaphosa.

“It will definitely require periods when the airspaces are open for safe travel and we will be making all efforts to bring back home safely South Africans who are stranded.”

Middle East conflict enters fifth day

In the latest news, the Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Iranian forces had “complete control” of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for world oil and gas supplies and any vessels seeking to pass risked damage from missiles or stray drones.

Trump on Tuesday said the US Navy was ready to escort oil tankers through the crucial Gulf shipping route. This is as multiple global shipping companies are rerouting their cargo around the Cape of Good Hope.

