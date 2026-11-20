Migrants rights advocates highlighted plight of foreign nationals caught between economic survival and dangers they face.

South African and international civil society migrants’ rights advocates have highlighted the plight of foreign nationals caught between the struggle for economic survival and the dangers they face on their journeys and in host countries, including South Africa and the UK.

Many migrants experience mental health challenges and severe psychological distress, while children often show signs of fear and trauma.

Migrants face danger on journeys and in host countries

Some victims require treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), while others living with chronic illnesses are forced to go without medication because they are too afraid to visit health care facilities.

These hardships come in addition to the deaths and injuries suffered by victims of xenophobic violence.

The organisations, however, acknowledged the reasons behind the xenophobic violence as unemployment, lack of or poor services for locals that force them to compete for them with migrants.

But the groups disapproved of the scapegoating of foreigners.

The concerns were raised during a webinar on anti-migrant violence in South Africa and the UK, where researchers and civil society representatives shared experiences of working with migrant communities affected by xenophobia.

Experiences of working with migrant communities

Participants said the trend extends beyond the two countries and reflects a growing global challenge.

Director of advocacy and analysis for Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Southern Africa Claire Waterhouse described the history of anti-migrant sentiment and violence in South Africa.

She said many patients were too frightened to seek medical treatment as anti-migrant groups intensified their rhetoric.

Speaking about developments in 2026, Waterhouse said that although the stated targets were “illegal migrants”, the violence in practice made little distinction.

The most common health conditions reported by MSF include respiratory infections, gastrointestinal illnesses, hypertension, diabetes, HIV, tuberculosis and physical injuries related to violence.

Serious humanitarian challenges

Many migrants also suffered injuries sustained during their journeys, while emotional distress and trauma were widespread.

As people attempted to leave the country, MSF witnessed serious humanitarian challenges. Across South Africa, displaced migrants often had inadequate shelter in cold, rainy conditions.

Many lacked access to food, cooking facilities, water and sanitation. Overcrowding, limited access to health care and shortages of blankets during winter persisted for months.

MSF responded by providing primary health care, support for patients with chronic illnesses, mental health services including counselling and play therapy for children.