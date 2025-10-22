Milnerton High pupils accused of a bullying placed on precautionary suspension

In a disturbing video circulating on social media, a group of schoolboys clad in uniform were seen taking turns hitting a fellow 16-year-old pupil.

Eight Milnerton High School pupils accused of a bullying incident at the school have been placed on precautionary suspension.

In a disturbing video circulating on social media, a group of schoolboys clad in uniform were seen taking turns hitting a fellow 16-year-old pupil using various objects – including a belt and a hockey stick – in what appears to be a locker room on the school premises.

Some of the pupils are seen jovial and unperturbed as the camera pans the room.

Suspension

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said they have been in close communication with Milnerton High School following the assault last week.

“Upon becoming aware of the incident, the school immediately initiated an internal investigation. Learners involved were identified and interviewed as part of this process.

“Following the initial findings, the School Governing Body approved the precautionary suspension of eight learners. This decision was taken to ensure a fair and transparent disciplinary process, while prioritising the safety and well-being of all learners at the school,” Bronagh said.

Bronagh said the suspended learners will now face formal disciplinary hearings in accordance with the relevant disciplinary procedures.

Support

Bronagh added that counselling and psychosocial support are being provided and will continue to be available to those affected.

“The school has reported that it is following all necessary protocols and procedures and is treating the matter with the seriousness it warrants. The behaviour in question does not reflect the values or ethos of Milnerton High School.”

Appeal

The WCED has appealed to the public to refrain from further sharing or distributing the video footage of the incident.

“The circulation of such material not only exacerbates the trauma experienced by the victim, but also undermines the rights and dignity of all learners involved. We remind the public of our collective responsibility to protect minors and uphold their right to privacy and safety,” Bronagh said.

Bronagh has also reminded the public that Grade 12 learners are currently writing their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, and while the incident has caused “significant distress”, every effort is being made to ensure that all learners are able to write their exams in a calm and secure environment.

