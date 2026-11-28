The men were released on free bail.

Three men aged between 61 and 76 were arrested in Thohoyandou on suspicion of fraud at a mining investment company.

All three have since been released on bail.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the Limpopo Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit arrested the men on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

They appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court the next day.

Arrests follow fraud investigation

The unit began investigating after a 60-year-old man complained that he had lost his position in the company.

“The arrests follow an investigation into allegations that a 60-year-old complainant was fraudulently removed as a director and shareholder of the company, without his knowledge or consent,” the police revealed.

Police named the suspects as Ndanganeni Robert Nemavhola, 61, Azwifaneli George Mphanama, 69, and Mudinda Robert Ramagwede, 76.

“Following an intensive investigation, warrants of arrest were obtained for three suspects.”

Alleged forged signature sent to CIPC

Police said the complainant never agreed to give up his role.

“It is alleged that the complainant’s signature was forged and submitted to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), falsely indicating that he had resigned from the company,” police said.

The complainant reportedly acted after the company confirmed his removal as a shareholder.

“The complainant opened a case of fraud at Bandelierkop Police Station, as he maintained that he had never resigned.”

Court appearance and bail

After their arrest, police held the suspects in custody before they appeared in court.

According to the police, the suspects appeared in court for bail on Friday, 27 November 2026.

“All three suspects were released on free bail, and the matter was postponed to 18 January 2027 for further police investigations,” Saps confirmed, noting that investigations are continuing.