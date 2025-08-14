‘Minister, please step in’: Turf war between taxis and e-hailers as mall shuts down and taxi burns

Taxi drivers have been accused of being a law unto themselves.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is appealing to the Minister of Transport to intervene in the standoff between e-hailing drivers and taxi drivers.

This, as Soweto residents gave taxi drivers seven days to leave Maponya Mall after an e-hailing driver was shot dead on Wednesday. Another driver and a passerby were also injured in the attack.

Two cars were also burnt by an unknown group of men. Forensic services only arrived on the scene at around 11am on Thursday morning.

Although the suspects are unknown, taxi drivers have been accused of intimidating e-hailing drivers at Maponya Mall and other shopping centres around Johannesburg.

“We call on the minister of transport to take an unequivocal stand against this violence and to ensure the safety of all public transport operators, whether taxi drivers, e-hailing drivers or lift club members and the commuters they serve,” said MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

While she did not respond to the calls to intervene, Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy condemned the attack.

MEC speaks to the community

Uber and Bolt drivers have complained about intimidation at Soweto’s malls for years.

They have previously alleged that their cars get “confiscated” by taxi associations, and they would then have to pay a fine of up to R5 000 for picking up passengers at areas, including some malls. Sometimes the drivers would have their cars torched.

Shut down and the ultimatum

Angry community members shut down the mall in protest on Thursday, with many saying the turf war has left them fearing for their lives.

Speaking on the scene, Gauteng MEC for transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela told the community that their concerns around safety were noted.

She said she had met with taxi operators and e-hailing drivers in the area to de-escalate tensions and avoid more bloodshed.

“The government of Gauteng has told the taxi industry that the people of Soweto have the right to choose whatever transport they want. They do not have the right to choose for us and they must stop what they are doing,” she said.

She said that the mall had guaranteed that a space would be available for e-hailing services.

Her pleas for the mall to operate under this promise were booed by an angry crowd, who demanded taxi operators leave the mall premises within seven days.

‘Opportunistic criminal elements ‘

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport, Donald Selamolela, advised taxi associations not to let opportunistic criminal elements become associated with their names.

“We expect members who belong to taxi associations to be well-behaved, responsible citizens.

“What we saw on Wednesday is the reason stereotypes are being perpetuated against the minibus-taxi industry as disorderly and harbouring criminals,” Selamolela said.

‘We are fighting for all malls’

A driver speaking on behalf of other operators in the area said the fight goes beyond Soweto.

“We are not fighting for only Maponya Mall, but all the malls in Gauteng. We want to operate in all malls with freedom. We want all the taxi people who are harassing us to be brought to book.

“If you want this mall to open again, we want the perpetrators arrested. We cannot continue working at this mall if the perpetrators are walking around with us.”

As they spoke, a taxi was ablaze in the township – a symbol of the protests and frustrations.

Santaco condemns violence

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng said it condemned the violence and deaths.

“Violence in any form has no place in our society. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured.”

It urged the public “to avoid speculation and unfounded accusations that automatically place the taxi industry at fault”.

“Such assumptions not only harm the reputation of the industry but also undermine due process.

“We call on all to respect the work of law enforcement and allow the police to conduct thorough investigations into the matter.

“Santaco Gauteng remains committed to promoting peace, safety and mutual respect among all road transport stakeholders.”

A prior warning?

Just hours earlier, the council warned of “continued illegality and lack of regulation in the e-hailing services sector that is “causing congestion in the sector” and “serious safety threats to commuters”.

“There has been a disturbing rise in reports of hijackings, abductions, sexual harassment, and other violent crimes, all linked to the unchecked operation of e-hailing services under the current legal loopholes.

“As the apex body representing various modes of public transport in South Africa, Santaco cannot remain silent. We strongly urge the government to expedite the implementation of the revised National Land Transport Act (NLTA) regulations and tighten enforcement mechanisms to protect both operators and passengers.

“Failure to act swiftly will only deepen the crisis in the public transport sector and further compromise commuter safety. The time for decisive action is now.”

Taxi industry bullying

Ndhlela accused the taxi industry of being against fair competition in the transport sector.

“South Africa is a country where millions depend on a variety of transport modes, including taxis, buses, trains, e-hailing services, and private lift-sharing, to meet their daily needs.

“There is more than enough room in the sector for all service providers to operate sustainably. Resorting to violence, intimidation, and even murder in a bid to dominate the industry is pure greed and undermines the spirit of ubuntu.

“If families can no longer travel together, and neighbours are afraid to offer each other a ride, what does that say about the values we claim to uphold as a society?” he said.

No arrests

He called on the police to act swiftly to find the people behind the murder of the e-hailing driver.

“The MK party condemns in the strongest terms the killing of one e-hailing driver and the injuring of two others at Maponya Mall.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families,” Ndhlela said.

