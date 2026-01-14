‘Miracle baby’ of Mozambique floods dies after long illness

Rosita Mabuiango, born during historic floods in 2000 and rescued by helicopter, has died following years of illness.

Rosita Salvador Mabuiango, 25, the Mozambican woman who became known worldwide as a “miracle baby” after being born in a tree above raging flood waters in February 2000, has died following a long illness, her family has confirmed.

Mabuiango was born after her mother climbed a tree when the Limpopo River burst its banks in southern Mozambique.

Images of the newborn and her mother being rescued by helicopter became one of the most enduring symbols of the country’s worst floods on record.

Mabuiango and her mother, Carolina Chiure, were winched to safety by a South African Air Force (SAAF) BK117 chopper.

The commander was Captain C Berlyn. Sergeant NJ Jeanes was flight engineer and corporal Tshikiwa Nengovhela was the on-board medic.

The SAAF put in 110 flying hours on rescue missions.

In 2010, Mabuiango was invited to South Africa’s parliament and adopted by then minister of defence Lindiwe Sisulu to highlight the SA National Defence Force’s peacekeeping role in Africa.

Confirming her death to the BBC, Mabuiango’s sister said she died on Monday, after a long illness.

Family sources say she had battled severe anaemia for several years and had been hospitalised for more than two weeks before her death.

‘A symbol for girls in Mozambique’

Mozambique President Daniel Chapo described Mabuiango as “a symbol for girls in Mozambique”, extending condolences to her family and the nation.

Born in the rural district of Chibuto, Mabuiango completed high school in her hometown and became a mother herself five years ago.

As an infant, she and her mother travelled to the US to raise awareness about the humanitarian impact of the floods.

Analysts have described her death as a reminder of ongoing challenges in Mozambique’s health system, which continues to face shortages of staff, medicines and equipment.

Local authorities said funeral arrangements are being discussed with the family, with the municipality expected to cover the costs.

The SA Air Force was involved in the rescue of about 45 000 people during the Mozambique floods in early 2000.

Heavy rainfall in large parts of Africa

Over the course of February and March that year, large parts of Africa experienced heavy rainfall and in a short space of time, 800 people lost their lives.

Others were forced out of their homes and had to climb onto roofs and trees to wait to be rescued.