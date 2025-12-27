One body recovered as search continues for missing SANDF soldier in Mpumalanga [VIDEO]

Two SANDF members were swept away by the strong current of the heavily flooded Nkomazi River.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing for a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier who went missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Macadamia, Mpumalanga.

The incident occurred on Christmas Day, 25 December, when two SANDF members were swept from their military vehicle while attempting to cross a low-lying bridge at the heavily flooded Nkomazi River near Komatipoort.

The soldiers were reportedly en route to the Lebombo Border post as part of Operation Corona.

“Whilst conducting routine patrol duties, a military vehicle carrying members of the SANDF military police attempted to cross a river that had been heavily flooded due to recent weather conditions,” an official statement read.

“During this operation, two SANDF members were swept away by the strong current of the flooded river.”

One soldier’s body has since been recovered, while the other remains unaccounted for.

The SANDF confirmed that efforts to locate the missing member are ongoing.

The search operation involves the South African Police Service (Saps) diving rescue team, supported by the military’s Oryx helicopter.

SANDF Deputy Chief of Joint Operations, René Mercuur, told SABC News on Saturday morning that search efforts were temporarily suspended overnight due to safety concerns.

“Unfortunately, we stopped with the search and rescue mission because of the night conditions and we will continue in the morning with the support of the police and the South African Air Force,” Mercuur said.

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga, along with senior defence officials, has conveyed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased soldier.

They have also expressed supported for the family of the missing member.

SANDF losses

The incident adds to a number of fatalities involving the SANDF in 2025.

In late January, 14 South African soldiers were killed during clashes with the M23 rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) while deployed on a peacekeeping mission.

In June, two SANDF members were stabbed to death by a fellow soldier at the Macadamia military base during an altercation involving colleagues. At the time, it was reported that the alleged attacker attempted, unsuccessfully, to take his own life.

In a separate incident, a soldier deployed under Operation Corona in Limpopo near the Zimbabwean border was trampled to death by a herd of elephants.

The soldier was found dead near the yellow gate of the Madimbo Operational Base on the afternoon of 27 July. His service weapon was recovered at the scene.

The deceased was a member of the 10 Anti-Air Regiment of the South African Army.

