Missing teen mystery: Police appeal for help to find 14-year-old Allegra Styles

Police said Allegra had gone to Kamma Park to attend a party after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Eastern Cape and the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 14-year-old Allegra Styles, who has been missing since last week.

Police say Allegra was last seen on 8 October 2026 at approximately 6pm. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a beige top and blue jeans.

Missing

A family member reported her missing on 10 October 2026.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said information provided to investigators indicates that Allegra had gone to Kamma Park to attend a party after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend.

“The family member told police that Allegra had gone to Kamma Park to attend a party following an alleged altercation with her boyfriend. Allegra and her boyfriend have not been seen since,” police said.

Leads

Van Rensburg said officers have followed several leads to find the teenager.

“Police have visited several addresses and contacted people known to her but have not yet been able to locate her,” police said.

The FCS Unit in Gqeberha is leading the investigation and has urged community members to come forward with any information that could help trace Allegra.

Police appeal

In a separate appeal, investigators are also seeking Brent Naidoo (25), who may have information about Allegra’s whereabouts.

“The investigating officer is appealing to the community to share any information that could help locate her. Investigators are also seeking Brent Naidoo, who may be able to assist the investigation with information about Allegra’s whereabouts,” police said.

Police stressed that the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact investigating officer Captain Grant Measures on 072 732 4220, Lt Col Plaatjies on 071 352 4542, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be shared anonymously through the MySAPS app.