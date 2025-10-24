News

Home » News

MK party and DA unite in call for probe into Tshwane water tanker spending

Picture of Marizka Coetzer

By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

2 minute read

24 October 2025

05:40 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Mayor Nasiphi Moya faces mounting pressure as MK and DA demand accountability for alleged overspending on water tankers.

MK party and DA unite in call for probe into Tshwane water tanker spending

A water tanker delivers to residents of Hammanskraal on 22 May 2023. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party rejects City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya’s attempt to explain away the alleged massive expenditure on water tankers, according to spokesperson Abel Tau.

“She cannot allow that more than double is being spent on water tankers,” he said.

MK party accuses city of large-scale looting

Tau said MK believed there was looting on a grand scale.

“We will approach the public protector and mobilise the community to push for accountability over the money spent on water tankers.”

ALSO READ: Tshwane’s R777m water tanker scandal sparks fury

DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said the DA had filed a complaint with the public protector asking for an investigation into the city’s possible payment of unverified water tanker invoices.

Questions over unverified invoices and missing orders

Brink said the mayor didn’t deny excessive spending, but blamed part of it on previous administrations.

“Moya wants us to believe that on taking office the ANC-EFF-ActionSA coalition discovered water tanker invoices from previous years, which they paid. Did the city have purchase orders confirming the services were required by the city and delivered by service providers before making payments?”

Brink said a source with access to the city’s records revealed it only has purchase orders for R381 million of R777 million spent.

NOW READ: Moya hails Tshwane’s first fully funded budget in years

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

City of Tshwane(COT) mayor Nasiphi Moya uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ex-ANC MP ordered to start serving prison term for fraud and money laundering
News Judge Aubrey Ledwaba denies receiving R2.5m to release ‘KT’ Molefe on bail
Politics Zuma appoints ‘Gucci socialist’ Yengeni as MK party’s second deputy president
News Cele claims Mchunu sought funding from Matlala for future presidency bid
South Africa Less than 1 in 4 qualifying poor households are given free electricity

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now